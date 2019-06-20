Photo Coverage: Lincoln Center Honors Stephen Sondheim at the American Songbook Gala
Last night, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts honored iconic composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim at its annual American Songbook gala. Celebrated director and frequent Sondheim collaborator Lonny Price directed the evening's centerpiece, Beautiful Girls, A Musical Tribute, which featured show-stopping Sondheim compositions that explore a variety of women's stories through music.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Among those in attendance were Honoree Stephen Sondheim; Lincoln Center Chair Katherine Farley; Lincoln Center President and CEO Henry Timms; Gala Co-Chairs Diane Von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, and Adrienne Arsht; Performers: Tony Award-nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!; Big Fish), international recording artist and songwriter Petula Clark, two-time Tony Award-winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!; Disney's Tangled), and Tony Award-nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls; The King and I); Director Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard; Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill); Musical Director Paul Gemignani (Kiss Me, Kate; She Loves Me)
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Joseph Y. Bae
Alexis Michelle attends the Lincoln Center Honors Stephen Sondheim at the American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on June 19, 2019 in New York City.
Adrienne Arsht and Alexis Michelle
Michael Bloomberg, Adrienne Arsht and Alexis Michelle
Barry Diller and Michael Bloomberg
Barry Diller, Michael Bloomberg and Stephen Sondheim
Michael Bloomberg and Stephen Sondheim