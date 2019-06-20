Photo Coverage: Lincoln Center Honors Stephen Sondheim at the American Songbook Gala

Jun. 20, 2019  

Last night, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts honored iconic composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim at its annual American Songbook gala. Celebrated director and frequent Sondheim collaborator Lonny Price directed the evening's centerpiece, Beautiful Girls, A Musical Tribute, which featured show-stopping Sondheim compositions that explore a variety of women's stories through music.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Among those in attendance were Honoree Stephen Sondheim; Lincoln Center Chair Katherine Farley; Lincoln Center President and CEO Henry Timms; Gala Co-Chairs Diane Von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, and Adrienne Arsht; Performers: Tony Award-nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!; Big Fish), international recording artist and songwriter Petula Clark, two-time Tony Award-winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!; Disney's Tangled), and Tony Award-nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls; The King and I); Director Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard; Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill); Musical Director Paul Gemignani (Kiss Me, Kate; She Loves Me)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer

Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer

Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer

Joseph Y. Bae
Joseph Y. Bae

Joseph Y. Bae
Joseph Y. Bae

Diane Von Furstenberg
Diane Von Furstenberg

Diane Von Furstenberg
Diane Von Furstenberg

Alexis Michelle
Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle
Alexis Michelle

Photo Coverage: Lincoln Center Honors Stephen Sondheim at the American Songbook Gala
Alexis Michelle attends the Lincoln Center Honors Stephen Sondheim at the American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on June 19, 2019 in New York City.

Adrienne Arsht and Alexis Michelle
Adrienne Arsht and Alexis Michelle

Adrienne Arsht
Adrienne Arsht

Adrienne Arsht
Adrienne Arsht

Michael Bloomberg, Adrienne Arsht and Alexis Michelle
Michael Bloomberg, Adrienne Arsht and Alexis Michelle

Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg

Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen

Barry Diller
Barry Diller

Barry Diller and Michael Bloomberg
Barry Diller and Michael Bloomberg

Barry Diller and Michael Bloomberg
Barry Diller and Michael Bloomberg

Barry Diller
Barry Diller

Barry Diller, Michael Bloomberg and Stephen Sondheim
Barry Diller, Michael Bloomberg and Stephen Sondheim

Michael Bloomberg and Stephen Sondheim
Michael Bloomberg and Stephen Sondheim

Jane Rosenthal and Zac Posen
Jane Rosenthal and Zac Posen

Jane Rosenthal
Jane Rosenthal

Zac Posen
Zac Posen

Zac Posen
Zac Posen

Jane Rosenthal
Jane Rosenthal

Clive Davis
Clive Davis

Clive Davis
Clive Davis

Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski

Richard Kind
Richard Kind

Richard Kind
Richard Kind

Damian Woetzel
Damian Woetzel

Damian Woetzel
Damian Woetzel



    popup