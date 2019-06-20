Photo Coverage: Lincoln Center Honors Stephen Sondheim at the American Songbook Gala

Last night, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts honored iconic composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim at its annual American Songbook gala. Celebrated director and frequent Sondheim collaborator Lonny Price directed the evening's centerpiece, Beautiful Girls, A Musical Tribute, which featured show-stopping Sondheim compositions that explore a variety of women's stories through music.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Among those in attendance were Honoree Stephen Sondheim; Lincoln Center Chair Katherine Farley; Lincoln Center President and CEO Henry Timms; Gala Co-Chairs Diane Von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, and Adrienne Arsht; Performers: Tony Award-nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!; Big Fish), international recording artist and songwriter Petula Clark, two-time Tony Award-winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!; Disney's Tangled), and Tony Award-nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls; The King and I); Director Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard; Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill); Musical Director Paul Gemignani (Kiss Me, Kate; She Loves Me)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Stephen Sondheim



Stephen Sondheim



Stephen Sondheim



Stephen Sondheim



Stephen Sondheim



Diane Sawyer



Diane Sawyer



Diane Sawyer



Joseph Y. Bae



Joseph Y. Bae



Diane Von Furstenberg



Diane Von Furstenberg



Alexis Michelle



Alexis Michelle



Alexis Michelle attends the Lincoln Center Honors Stephen Sondheim at the American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on June 19, 2019 in New York City.



Adrienne Arsht and Alexis Michelle



Adrienne Arsht



Adrienne Arsht



Michael Bloomberg, Adrienne Arsht and Alexis Michelle



Michael Bloomberg



Michael Bloomberg



Michael Bloomberg



Andy Cohen



Andy Cohen



Barry Diller



Barry Diller and Michael Bloomberg



Barry Diller and Michael Bloomberg



Barry Diller



Barry Diller, Michael Bloomberg and Stephen Sondheim



Michael Bloomberg and Stephen Sondheim



Jane Rosenthal and Zac Posen



Jane Rosenthal



Zac Posen



Zac Posen



Jane Rosenthal



Clive Davis



Clive Davis



Antoni Porowski



Antoni Porowski



Antoni Porowski



Antoni Porowski



Richard Kind



Richard Kind



Damian Woetzel



Damian Woetzel