Photo Coverage: Let's Bowl! Friends of Second Stage Theatre Gather for the 2018 Bowling Classic

Just last night, Second Stage Theater celebrated its annual All-Star Bowling Classic on Monday, February 12th. For over 30 years, stars of stage and screen have come out to bowl in support of Second Stage's award-winning seasons and to assist the theatre in its fund-raising efforts.

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, SECOND STAGE THEATER produces a diverse range of premieres and new interpretations of America's best contemporary theater by living American playwrights, including 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; and many more.

The first Broadway production at The Hayes will be LOBBY HERO, written by Academy Award-winner Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman, and starring MICHAEL CERA, CHRIS EVANS, BRIAN TYREE HENRY, and BEL POWLEY. Previews begin March 1 and the production officially opens on Monday, March 26. LOBBY HERO is sponsored by American Express.

Second Stage's second Broadway production will be Young Jean Lee's STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, and starring ARMIE HAMMER and TOM SKERRITT. Previews are scheduled to begin on Friday, June 29 and the official opening night is Monday, July 23.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

