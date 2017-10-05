Photo Coverage: Lee Roy Reams Previews CELEBRATING 42ND STREET at 54 Below!

Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below (October 6-7) with a brand new show celebrating his time with the legendary Broadway musical 42nd Street! Lee Roy originated the role of Billy Lawlor in the Tony Award-winning musical and will regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from this time. From "Lullaby of Broadway" to "We're In The Money" and from David Merrick to Gower Champion, this is a view of 42nd Street like none other.

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well worn tap shoes.

