MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON
Click Here for More Articles on MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Photo Coverage: Laura Linney & Company Celebrate Opening Night of MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  

My Name is Lucy Barton opened just last night, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

We're taking you inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Get the best prices on tickets to My Name is Lucy Barton on TodayTix - click here.


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

  • Photo Coverage: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Visit Erika Jayne in CHICAGO
  • Photo Coverage: Real Housewives Star Erika Jayne Gets Ready to Strut Her Stuff in CHICAGO!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
  • Photo Coverage: The New Group Celebrates Opening Night of ONE IN TWO