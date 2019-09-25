THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM
Photo Coverage: Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins, and the Cast of THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM Take Their Opening Night Bows

Article Pixel Sep. 25, 2019  

Written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by two-time Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night), The Height of the Storm opened last night, Tuesday September 24, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The Height of the Storm features Olivier and Tony Award Winner Jonathan Pryce (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "Game of Thrones", "The Wife," Miss Saigon), three-time Olivier Award Winner Eileen Atkins (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown", Doubt, The Retreat From Moscow), Lucy Cohu (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Queen's Sister"), Amanda Drew (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time at The National Theatre), James Hillier (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown"), and Lisa O'Hare (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

"The Height Of The Storm" starring Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

"The Height Of The Storm" starring Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

"The Height Of The Storm" starring Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

"The Height Of The Storm" starring Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins, Lisa O'Hare and James Hillier

Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins, Lisa O'Hare and James Hillier

Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins, Lisa O'Hare and James Hillier

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins

Eileen Atkins

Eileen Atkins

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins

Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins

Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce




