Photo Coverage: Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins, and the Cast of THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM Take Their Opening Night Bows

Written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by two-time Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night), The Height of the Storm opened last night, Tuesday September 24, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

The Height of the Storm features Olivier and Tony Award Winner Jonathan Pryce (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "Game of Thrones", "The Wife," Miss Saigon), three-time Olivier Award Winner Eileen Atkins (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown", Doubt, The Retreat From Moscow), Lucy Cohu (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Queen's Sister"), Amanda Drew (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time at The National Theatre), James Hillier (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown"), and Lisa O'Hare (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder).

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life and all of its complexities. For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent directs this thrilling production The Times of London declares "a deeply moving new play that takes us to the edge of what it is to love."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"The Height Of The Storm" starring Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce



Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins, Lisa O'Hare and James Hillier



Jonathan Pryce



Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce



Eileen Atkins



