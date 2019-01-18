Photo Coverage: Inside the Preview Performance For SUPERHERO

Second Stage Theater presents an upcoming World Premiere musical, Superhero. The show will begin previews January 31, 2019 at the Tony KiserTheater (305 West 43rd Street) and will officially open on February 28, 2019.

BroadwayWorld recently attended the show's press preview performance and you can check out the photos below!

Directed by Jason Moore, Superhero features a book by John Logan and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt. The full creative team includes musical staging by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by Tal Yarden, and illusion design by Chris Fisher.

SUPERHERO features orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt, music direction by Bryan Perri, music coordination by Michael Aarons, and casting by TELSEY + COMPANY.

SUPERHERO will feature Kate Baldwin (Charlotte), Bryce Pinkham (Jim) and newcomer Kyle McArthur (Simon), as well as Julia Abueva (Rachel), Jake Levy (Dwayne), Salena Qureshi (Vee), Thom Sesma (Vic) and Nathaniel Stampley (Dean Fulton).

Before we can save the world, we have to save each other. From the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer of Next to Normal and the Tony Award-winning writer of Red comes a deeply human new musical about a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B, and the unexpected hero who just might save the day.

Single tickets range from $79 - $99 and can be purchased by calling the Second StageBox Office at 212-246-4422 or visiting the company's website, www.2ST.com. Subscriptions packages for this season begin at $195. A limited number of $30 Under 30 tickets are available in advance to those ages 30 and under with proper identification.

$25 Student Rush tickets are available one hour prior to curtain based on availability. To purchase tickets or subscriptions, call the Second Stage Box Office at 212-246-4422 or visit 2ST.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



