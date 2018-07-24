STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Party For STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Jul. 24, 2018  

Straight White Men officially opened on Broadway last night, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider. The cast had their opening night party following the performance and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out all the photos below!

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer

Paul Schneider

Paul Schneider and wife

Kate Bornstein

Kate Bornstein

Kate Bornstein

Kate Bornstein

Young Jean Lee

Young Jean Lee

Young Jean Lee

Ty DefoeOpening Night at DaDong on July 23, 2018 in New York City

Ty Defoe

Josh Charles

Josh Charles

Stephen Payne

Stephen Payne

Sophie Flack and Josh Charles

Sophie Flack and Josh Charles

Sophie Flack and Josh Charles

Armie Hammer

Carole Rothman2018 in New York City

Armie Hammer, Paul Schneider and Josh Charles

Paul Schneider, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne, Young Jean Lee, Kate Bornstein, Ty Defoe and Josh Charles

