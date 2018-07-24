Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Party For STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Straight White Men officially opened on Broadway last night, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider. The cast had their opening night party following the performance and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out all the photos below!

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Armie Hammer



Armie Hammer



Paul Schneider



Paul Schneider and wife



Kate Bornstein



Kate Bornstein



Kate Bornstein



Kate Bornstein



Young Jean Lee



Young Jean Lee



Young Jean Lee



Ty Defoe



Ty Defoe



Josh Charles



Josh Charles



Stephen Payne



Stephen Payne



Sophie Flack and Josh Charles



Sophie Flack and Josh Charles



Sophie Flack and Josh Charles



Armie Hammer



Carole Rothman



Armie Hammer, Paul Schneider and Josh Charles



Paul Schneider, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne, Young Jean Lee, Kate Bornstein, Ty Defoe and Josh Charles