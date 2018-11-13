Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Last night, the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its annual Dramatists GuildFoundation Gala at the Manhattan Center in NYC.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!
The fundraising evening was hosted by Kate Baldwin, and featured special performances and appearances by Alan Cumming; Anthony Wilkinson, Josh Lamon, Matthew Sklar (composer) and Chad Beguelin (book writer) of THE PROM; Eisa Davis of THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES; Jai'len Josey of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS; Elizabeth Stanley of JAGGED LITTLE PILL; BE MORE CHILL composer Joe Iconis and performers George Salazar and Jason 'SweetTooth' Williams; HEAD OVER HEELS music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Tom Kitt; and more.
2018 DGF Honorees included three-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, lyricist and composer Sheldon Harnick and two esteemed patrons of the arts: Estée Lauder Companies' Executive Group President John Demsey and Chairman of Douglas Elliman's Retail Group Faith Hope Consolo.
This year's DGF Gala theme was First Look, providing guests an early glimpse of recently and soon-to-be released musicals and plays including BE MORE CHILL, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES and THE PROM.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2018 dgf: gala at the Manhattan Center Ballroom on November 12, 2018 in New York City.
The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2018 dgf: gala
Orchestra
Faith Hope Consolo
Susan Birkenhead and Duncan Shiek
Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe
Kyle Selig and Stephanie Styles
George Salazar and Jason SweetTooth Williams
Matthew Sklar and Chad Begeulin
Andrew Lippa and Kate Baldwin with Orchestra