Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick

Nov. 13, 2018  

Last night, the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its annual Dramatists GuildFoundation Gala at the Manhattan Center in NYC.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!

The fundraising evening was hosted by Kate Baldwin, and featured special performances and appearances by Alan Cumming; Anthony Wilkinson, Josh Lamon, Matthew Sklar (composer) and Chad Beguelin (book writer) of THE PROM; Eisa Davis of THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES; Jai'len Josey of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS; Elizabeth Stanley of JAGGED LITTLE PILL; BE MORE CHILL composer Joe Iconis and performers George Salazar and Jason 'SweetTooth' Williams; HEAD OVER HEELS music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Tom Kitt; and more.

2018 DGF Honorees included three-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, lyricist and composer Sheldon Harnick and two esteemed patrons of the arts: Estée Lauder Companies' Executive Group President John Demsey and Chairman of Douglas Elliman's Retail Group Faith Hope Consolo.

This year's DGF Gala theme was First Look, providing guests an early glimpse of recently and soon-to-be released musicals and plays including BE MORE CHILL, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES and THE PROM.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2018 dgf: gala at the Manhattan Center Ballroom on November 12, 2018 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2018 dgf: gala

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Rachel Routh

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Rachel Routh

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Orchestra

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Theresa Rebeck

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Theresa Rebeck

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Theresa Rebeck

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Jason Butler Harner and Matthew Saldivar

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Jason Butler Harner and Matthew Saldivar

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Jason Butler Harner and Matthew Saldivar

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Anthony Wilkinson

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Faith Hope Consolo

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Faith Hope Consolo

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Susan Birkenhead and Duncan Shiek

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Susan Birkenhead and Duncan Shiek

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Eisa Davis and Jai'len Josey

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Eisa Davis

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Jai'len Josey

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Eisa Davis

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Eisa Davis and Jai'len Josey

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Eisa Davis and Jai'len Josey

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kyle Selig and Stephanie Styles

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kyle Selig and Stephanie Styles

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kyle Selig and Stephanie Styles

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
George Salazar and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Jason SweetTooth Williams and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Jason SweetTooth Williams and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Matthew Sklar and Chad Begeulin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Matthew Sklar and Chad Begeulin

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Josh Lamon

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Josh Lamon

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Josh Lamon

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Josh Lamon

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Josh Lamon

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Andrew Lippa

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Andrew Lippa

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Alan Cumming and Amanda Green

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Alan Cumming and Amanda Green

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Alan Cumming

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Alan Cumming

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Alan Cumming and Amanda Green

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
John Demsey

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
John Demsey

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
John Demsey

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
John Demsey

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Tom Kitt

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Tom Kitt

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Tom Kitt

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Sheldon Harnick

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Sheldon Harnick

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Sheldon Harnick

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Sheldon Harnick

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Sheldon Harnick

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Sheldon Harnick

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Andrew Lippa and Kate Baldwin with Orchestra

Photo Coverage: Inside the DGF Gala, Hosted By Kate Baldwin, and Honoring Sheldon Harnick
Kate Baldwin

