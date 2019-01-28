Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
My Fair Lady held a re-opening celebration yesterday to honor new cast members Laura Benanti, Danny Burstein, Rosemary Harris, Christian Dante White, and Clarke Thorell.
BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate alongside the cast and crew. Check out the photos below!
The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I.
Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the stellar cast tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?
The classic score features "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live." The original 1956 production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Rebecca Luker and Danny Bursten
Rebecca Luker and Danny Bursten
Christian Dante White and Clarke Thorell
Christian Dante White and Danny Bursten
Harry Hadden-Paton, Allan Corduner and Bartlett Sher
Harry Hadden-Paton and Rebecca Night
Harry Hadden-Paton and Rebecca Night
Harry Hadden-Paton and Laura Benanti
Harry Hadden-Paton and Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti and Bartlett Sher
Laura Benanti and Bartlett Sher
Laura Benanti and Bartlett Sher
RoseMary Harris and Allan Corduner
RoseMary Harris and Allan Corduner
Linda Mugleston and Clarke Thorell
Linda Mugleston and Clarke Thorell
Harry Hadden-Paton, RoseMary Harris, Christian Dante White, Laura Benanti, Danny Burstein and Allan Corduner
Harry Hadden-Paton, RoseMary Harris, Christian Dante White, Laura Benanti, Danny Burstein and Allan Corduner