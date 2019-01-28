MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL
Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY

Jan. 28, 2019  

My Fair Lady held a re-opening celebration yesterday to honor new cast members Laura Benanti, Danny Burstein, Rosemary Harris, Christian Dante White, and Clarke Thorell.

BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate alongside the cast and crew. Check out the photos below!

The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I.

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the stellar cast tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

The classic score features "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live." The original 1956 production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Laura Benanti

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Harry Hadden-Paton

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Bartlett Sher

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Rebecca Luker and Danny Bursten

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Rebecca Luker and Danny Bursten

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Christian Dante White and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Christian Dante White and Danny Bursten

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Harry Hadden-Paton, Allan Corduner and Bartlett Sher

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Harry Hadden-Paton and Rebecca Night

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Rebecca Night

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Harry Hadden-Paton and Rebecca Night

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Laura Benanti

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Harry Hadden-Paton and Laura Benanti

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Harry Hadden-Paton and Laura Benanti

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Laura Benanti and Bartlett Sher

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Laura Benanti and Bartlett Sher

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Laura Benanti and Bartlett Sher

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
RoseMary Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
RoseMary Harris and Allan Corduner

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
RoseMary Harris and Allan Corduner

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Linda Mugleston and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Linda Mugleston

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Linda Mugleston and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Harry Hadden-Paton, RoseMary Harris, Christian Dante White, Laura Benanti, Danny Burstein and Allan Corduner

Photo Coverage: Inside The Re-Opening Celebration For MY FAIR LADY
Harry Hadden-Paton, RoseMary Harris, Christian Dante White, Laura Benanti, Danny Burstein and Allan Corduner

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Flashback: Inside the Legacy Robe Ceremony For RENT in 1996
  • Photo Flashback: AMOUR By Michel Legrand Opens on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of the FALSETTOS Tour!
  • Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis, Jessie Muller & More Rehearse for Kennedy Center's THE MUSIC MAN!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of TRUE WEST Takes Their Opening Night Bows
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE