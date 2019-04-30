Photo Coverage: Inside The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Reception at Bond 45
The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards nominees reception was held yesterday, April 29. BroadwayWorld was there for the big event and you can check out photos below!
Carrying the name of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the Chita Rivera Awards celebrate dance and choreographic excellence past, present and future. The mission of the awards is to honor the superb achievements of the nominees, and also to recognize the talent and passion of all theatrical choreographers and dancers. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards nurture future generations and preserve notable dance history.
Nominators consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in Broadway and Off Broadway shows, as well as outstanding choreography in film during the theatrical season. The Off Broadway and Film committees make nominations and name winners in those categories. Broadway nominees are designated by the Broadway nominating committee and winners selected by the Broadway awarding committee.
Legendary performers and Tony® Award winners Ann Reinking (Dancin,' Sweet Charity, Chicago, "Annie") and Ben Vereen (Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fosse, Wicked) will host the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards, taking place at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place, off Washington Square Park) on Sunday, May 19 at 7:30pm. Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation produces theChita Rivera Awards in conjunction with Patricia Watt.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Gail Freedman
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald
Esther Antoine, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.
Cast members of KING KONG
Cast members of KISS ME KATE
Brendan Henderson, Nathaniel Hill
Andy Sandberg, Brennan Caldwell
Cast members of THE PROM
Maia Weschler and guest
Rob Fruchtman and guests
Cast members of THE CHER SHOW
Dionne D. Figgins, Joshua Bergasse, Jelani Remy, Emma Degerstedt
George C. Wolfe, Sergio Trujillo
George C. Wolfe, Sandy Duncan, Michael Riedel
George C. Wolfe, Sandy Duncan, Michael Riedel, Patricia Watt, Joe Lanteri