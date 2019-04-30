2019 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: Inside The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Reception at Bond 45

Apr. 30, 2019  

The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards nominees reception was held yesterday, April 29. BroadwayWorld was there for the big event and you can check out photos below!

Carrying the name of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the Chita Rivera Awards celebrate dance and choreographic excellence past, present and future. The mission of the awards is to honor the superb achievements of the nominees, and also to recognize the talent and passion of all theatrical choreographers and dancers. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards nurture future generations and preserve notable dance history.

Nominators consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in Broadway and Off Broadway shows, as well as outstanding choreography in film during the theatrical season. The Off Broadway and Film committees make nominations and name winners in those categories. Broadway nominees are designated by the Broadway nominating committee and winners selected by the Broadway awarding committee.

Legendary performers and Tony® Award winners Ann Reinking (Dancin,' Sweet Charity, Chicago, "Annie") and Ben Vereen (Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fosse, Wicked) will host the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards, taking place at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place, off Washington Square Park) on Sunday, May 19 at 7:30pm. Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation produces theChita Rivera Awards in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

James T. Lane

James T. Lane

Gail Freedman

Gail Freedman

Angie Schworer

Angie Schworer

Rick Faugno

Rick Faugno

Dionne D. Figgins

Dionne D. Figgins

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

Shea Sullivan

Shea Sullivan

Esther Antoine, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.

Esther Antoine, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.

Andrew Kober, Mia DiLena

Andrew Kober, Mia DiLena

Cast members of KING KONG

Denis Jones

Denis Jones

Raja Feather Kelly

Raja Feather Kelly

Cast members of KISS ME KATE

Gabrielle Hamilton

Gabrielle Hamilton

Brendan Henderson, Nathaniel Hill

Brendan Henderson, Nathaniel Hill

Andy Sandberg, Brennan Caldwell

Andy Sandberg, Brennan Caldwell

Cast members of THE PROM

Casey Nicholaw

Casey Nicholaw

Joshua Bergasse

Joshua Bergasse

Lorin Latarro

Lorin Latarro

Maia Weschler and guest

Naomi Kakuk, Irina Dvorovenko

Naomi Kakuk, Irina Dvorovenko

Rob Fruchtman and guests

Cast members of THE CHER SHOW

Jeff Kuperman, Rick Kuperman

Jeff Kuperman, Rick Kuperman

Dionne D. Figgins, Joshua Bergasse, Jelani Remy, Emma Degerstedt

George C. Wolfe

George C. Wolfe

George C. Wolfe, Sergio Trujillo

Sergio Trujillo

Sergio Trujillo

George C. Wolfe, Sandy Duncan, Michael Riedel

George C. Wolfe, Sandy Duncan, Michael Riedel, Patricia Watt, Joe Lanteri

Michael Riedel, Sandy Duncan

Michael Riedel, Sandy Duncan



