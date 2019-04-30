Photo Coverage: Inside The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Reception at Bond 45

The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards nominees reception was held yesterday, April 29. BroadwayWorld was there for the big event and you can check out photos below!

Carrying the name of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the Chita Rivera Awards celebrate dance and choreographic excellence past, present and future. The mission of the awards is to honor the superb achievements of the nominees, and also to recognize the talent and passion of all theatrical choreographers and dancers. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards nurture future generations and preserve notable dance history.

Nominators consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in Broadway and Off Broadway shows, as well as outstanding choreography in film during the theatrical season. The Off Broadway and Film committees make nominations and name winners in those categories. Broadway nominees are designated by the Broadway nominating committee and winners selected by the Broadway awarding committee.

Legendary performers and Tony® Award winners Ann Reinking (Dancin,' Sweet Charity, Chicago, "Annie") and Ben Vereen (Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fosse, Wicked) will host the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards, taking place at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place, off Washington Square Park) on Sunday, May 19 at 7:30pm. Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation produces theChita Rivera Awards in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



James T. Lane



James T. Lane



Gail Freedman



Gail Freedman



Angie Schworer



Angie Schworer



Rick Faugno



Rick Faugno



Dionne D. Figgins



Dionne D. Figgins



Ashley Blair Fitzgerald



Ashley Blair Fitzgerald



Shea Sullivan



Shea Sullivan



Esther Antoine, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.



Esther Antoine, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.



Andrew Kober, Mia DiLena



Andrew Kober, Mia DiLena



Cast members of KING KONG



Denis Jones



Denis Jones



Raja Feather Kelly



Raja Feather Kelly



Cast members of KISS ME KATE



Gabrielle Hamilton



Gabrielle Hamilton



Brendan Henderson, Nathaniel Hill



Brendan Henderson, Nathaniel Hill



Andy Sandberg, Brennan Caldwell



Andy Sandberg, Brennan Caldwell



Cast members of THE PROM



Casey Nicholaw



Casey Nicholaw



Joshua Bergasse



Joshua Bergasse



Lorin Latarro



Lorin Latarro



Maia Weschler and guest



Naomi Kakuk, Irina Dvorovenko



Naomi Kakuk, Irina Dvorovenko



Rob Fruchtman and guests



Cast members of THE CHER SHOW



Jeff Kuperman, Rick Kuperman



Jeff Kuperman, Rick Kuperman



Dionne D. Figgins, Joshua Bergasse, Jelani Remy, Emma Degerstedt



George C. Wolfe



George C. Wolfe



George C. Wolfe, Sergio Trujillo



Sergio Trujillo



Sergio Trujillo



George C. Wolfe, Sandy Duncan, Michael Riedel



George C. Wolfe, Sandy Duncan, Michael Riedel, Patricia Watt, Joe Lanteri



Michael Riedel, Sandy Duncan



Michael Riedel, Sandy Duncan