Photo Coverage: Inside TORCH SONG Opening Night After Party

Oct. 20, 2017  

Directed by Moisés Kaufman, Torch Song officially opened last night, October 19, at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). BroadwayWorld was there on opening night and brings you photos from after party celebration below!

TORCH SONG features Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff, and Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Mercedes Ruehl as Ma, as well as Jack DiFalco(Marvin's Room) as David,Ward Horton ("Pure Genius") as Ed, Roxanna HopeRadja (Frost/Nixon) as Laurel, and Michael Rosen (On the Town) as Alan.

It's 1979 in New York City and Arnold Beckoff is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He's fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won't stop until he achieves the life he desires. Now, Arnold is back...and he's here to sing you a Torch Song. The Tony Award-winning play that forever changed the trajectory of Broadway returns for a new generation.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

Walter McBride

