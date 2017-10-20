Photo Coverage: Inside TORCH SONG Opening Night After Party
Directed by Moisés Kaufman, Torch Song officially opened last night, October 19, at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). BroadwayWorld was there on opening night and brings you photos from after party celebration below!
TORCH SONG features Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff, and Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Mercedes Ruehl as Ma, as well as Jack DiFalco(Marvin's Room) as David,Ward Horton ("Pure Genius") as Ed, Roxanna HopeRadja (Frost/Nixon) as Laurel, and Michael Rosen (On the Town) as Alan.
It's 1979 in New York City and Arnold Beckoff is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He's fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won't stop until he achieves the life he desires. Now, Arnold is back...and he's here to sing you a Torch Song. The Tony Award-winning play that forever changed the trajectory of Broadway returns for a new generation.
Photo credit: Walter McBride
Harvey Fierstein and Moises Kaufman
Harvey Fierstein, Carole Rothman, Moises Kaufman and Richie Jackson
Jack DiFalco, Mercedes Ruehl, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Rosen, Ward Horton and Moises Kaufman
Michael Urie, Roxanna Hope Radja, Jack DiFalco, Mercedes Ruehl, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Rosen, Ward Horton and Moises Kaufman
Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Ruehl, Carole Rothman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Rosen, Richie Jackson, Ward Horton and Moises Kaufman
Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco, Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Rosen
Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein
Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl and Harvey Fierstein
Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl
Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie
Vanessa Williams and Mercedes Ruehl
Michael Urie, Vanessa Williams and Mercedes Ruehl attends the Off-Broadway Opening Night After Party for the Second Stage Production on 'Torch Song' on October 19, 2017 at Copacabana in New York City.
