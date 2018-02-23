Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The New Group's JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA

Feb. 23, 2018  

Jerry Springer: The Opera opened on Thursday, February 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). BroadwayWorld attended the event adn you can check out photo coverage below!

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! It's "The Jerry Springer Show" as you've never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads, and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse, until violence breaks out and Jerry (Terrence Mann) must face his trickiest guest ever, the devil himself (Will Swenson). Deeply in tune with the chaos and unrestrained id of our times, Jerry Springer - The Opera, a gleefully profane musical by Richard Thomas (Music, Book, Lyrics) and Stewart Lee (Book, Additional Lyrics) is an outrageous celebration of our national ritual of public humiliation and redemption.Jerry Springer - The Opera, winner of numerous awards including an Olivier Award for best new musical, will have its Off-Broadway premiere in this production from The New Group, choreographed by Chris Bailey and directed by John Rando.

The limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 11.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Will Swenson and Terrence Mann
Will Swenson and Terrence Mann

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Terrence Mann
Terrence Mann

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Terrence Mann
Terrence Mann

Terrence Mann
Terrence Mann

Will Swenson and Audra McDonald
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Jill Paice
Jill Paice

Jill Paice
Jill Paice

Jill Paice
Jill Paice

Jill Paice
Jill Paice

Richard Thomas
Richard Thomas

Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman

Sean Patrick Doyle
Sean Patrick Doyle

Sean Patrick Doyle
Sean Patrick Doyle

Sean Patrick Doyle
Sean Patrick Doyle

Sean Patrick Doyle
Sean Patrick Doyle

Luke Grooms and Sean Patrick Doyle
Luke Grooms and Sean Patrick Doyle

Luke Grooms and Sean Patrick Doyle
Luke Grooms and Sean Patrick Doyle

Luke Grooms and Sean Patrick Doyle
Luke Grooms and Sean Patrick Doyle

Luke Grooms and Sean Patrick Doyle
Luke Grooms and Sean Patrick Doyle

Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise

Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise

Nathaniel Hackmann
Nathaniel Hackmann

Nathaniel Hackmann
Nathaniel Hackmann

Nathaniel Hackmann
Nathaniel Hackmann

Brad Greer
Brad Greer

Brad Greer
Brad Greer

John Rando
John Rando

John Rando
John Rando

Derek McLane
Derek McLane

Amanda Green
Amanda Green

Amanda Green
Amanda Green

Chris Bailey
Chris Bailey

Elizabeth Loyacano
Elizabeth Loyacano

Elizabeth Loyacano
Elizabeth Loyacano

Elizabeth Loyacano
Elizabeth Loyacano

Kim Steele
Kim Steele

Kim Steele
Kim Steele

Kim Steele
Kim Steele

Brandon Contreras
Brandon Contreras

Brandon Contreras
Brandon Contreras

Beth Kirkpatrick
Beth Kirkpatrick

Beth Kirkpatrick
Beth Kirkpatrick

Beth Kirkpatrick
Beth Kirkpatrick

Billy Hepfinger
Billy Hepfinger

Luke Grooms
Luke Grooms

Luke Grooms
Luke Grooms

Luke Grooms
Luke Grooms

Luke Grooms and guest
Luke Grooms and guest

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen

Nichole Turner
Nichole Turner

Nichole Turner
Nichole Turner

Nichole Turner
Nichole Turner

Tiffany Mann
Tiffany Mann

Tiffany Mann
Tiffany Mann

Tiffany Mann
Tiffany Mann

Florrie Bagel
Florrie Bagel

Florrie Bagel
Florrie Bagel

Florrie Bagel
Florrie Bagel

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald

Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman

Terrence Mann and Tracey Ullman
Terrence Mann and Tracey Ullman

Terrence Mann and Tracey Ullman
Terrence Mann and Tracey Ullman

