Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The New Group's JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA

Jerry Springer: The Opera opened on Thursday, February 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). BroadwayWorld attended the event adn you can check out photo coverage below!

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! It's "The Jerry Springer Show" as you've never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads, and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse, until violence breaks out and Jerry (Terrence Mann) must face his trickiest guest ever, the devil himself (Will Swenson). Deeply in tune with the chaos and unrestrained id of our times, Jerry Springer - The Opera, a gleefully profane musical by Richard Thomas (Music, Book, Lyrics) and Stewart Lee (Book, Additional Lyrics) is an outrageous celebration of our national ritual of public humiliation and redemption.Jerry Springer - The Opera, winner of numerous awards including an Olivier Award for best new musical, will have its Off-Broadway premiere in this production from The New Group, choreographed by Chris Bailey and directed by John Rando.

The limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 11.

