Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Roundabout's USUAL GIRLS

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere production of Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, officially opened last night, November 5, 2018 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

The show will play a limited engagement through Sunday, December 9, 2018.

The cast includes Sofia Black-D'Elia as "Sasha / Older Girl 2 / KKG Sister," Abby Corrigan as "Anna," Ali Rose Dachis as "Marina / Older Girl #3," Midori Francisas "Kyeoung," Karl Kenzler as "Father," Jennifer Limas "Woman," Ryann Redmond as "Older Girl / KKG Sister,"Nicole Rodenburg as "Lindsay," andRaviv Ullman as "Rory." The previously announced Sarah Pidgeon has departed the production due to scheduling conflicts.

How do girls grow up? Quickly, painfully, wondrously. On an elementary school playground, a boy threatens to tell on the girls for swearing - unless one of them kisses him. But just before lips can touch, Kyeoung tackles the boy to the ground. The victory is short-lived. Over the coming years, Kyeoung's stories get stranger, funnier, more harrowing - and more familiar. This hilarious, explicit gut-punch of a play bursts with playwright Ming Peiffer's bold, explosive voice.

