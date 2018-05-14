Photo Coverage: Inside ME AND MY GIRL's Closing Night Party

May. 14, 2018  

This past Sunday night, Me and My Girl played its final performance at Encores. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the closing night party, and you can check out photos from the evening below!

Guests included Artistic Director Jack Viertel, Music Director Rob Berman, Director and Choreographer Warren Carlyle, and cast including Christian Borle, Bill Buell, Chuck Cooper, Suzanne Douglass, Mark Evans, Harriet Harris, John Horton, Simon Jones, Laura Michelle Kelly, Lisa O'Hare, and Don Stephenson.

Encores! presented Me and My Girl as the final production of the Encores! at 25 season at New York City Center, May 9-13.

The toast of the 1937 London season, Me and My Girl is a delightfully old-fashioned musical about Cockney everyman Bill Snibson (Christian Borle) who, after being unexpectedly elevated to the lofty position of Earl of Hareford, wreaks havoc on high society and risks losing his girl, Sally Smith (Laura Michelle Kelly). Part music hall frolic, part class-warfare comedy, Me and My Girl features an infectious score by Noel Gay, which includes popular songs like "Leaning on a Lamp Post" and "The Lambeth Walk" - the famous first act finale that launched a worldwide dance craze. A newly revised version of the show opened in London in 1984 and became a smash hit for a second time. That production transferred to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on August 10, 1986 and ran for 1,420 performances.

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the Encores! production featured music direction by Rob Berman.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Don Stephenson

Mariah Reshea Reives

Warren Carlyle

Warren Carlyle and Rob Berman

Florrie Bagel

Ta'Nika Gibson

Lisa O'Hare

Lisa O'Hare

Chuck Cooper

SuzAnne Douglas

Bill Buell

Harriet Harris

Harriet Harris

Mark Evans

Mark Evans and Lisa O'Hare

Christian Borle

Laura Michelle Kelly and Christian Borle

Laura Michelle Kelly and Christian Borle

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly




