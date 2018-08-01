Photo Coverage: Illyria Sings Out! Inside Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Aug. 1, 2018  

The Public Theater's production of Public Works' Twelfth Night, conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, Choreography by Lorin Latarro, and directed by Oskar Eustis and Kwame Kwei-Armah, opened just last night, July 31, running through Sunday, August 19.

The complete Equity cast of Twelfth Night features Kim Blanck (Female Understudy), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orsino), Lori Brown-Niang (Maria), Troy Anthony (Sebastian), Nanya-Akuki Goodrich (Olivia), JW Guido (Featured Illyrian), Daniel Hall (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Shuler Hensley (Sir Toby Belch), Javier Ignacio (Male Understudy), Nikki M. James (Viola), Jonathan Jordan (Antonio), Andrew Kober (Malvolio), Patrick J. O'Hare (Fabian), and Shaina Taub (Feste). The Equity company is joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs who will perform together on the Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs) and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of Twelfth Night
The cast of Twelfth Night

The cast of Twelfth Night
The cast of Twelfth Night

The cast of Twelfth Night
The cast of Twelfth Night

Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night
Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night

Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night
Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night

Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night
Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night

Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night
Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night

Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night
Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night
Oskar Eustis and the cast of Twelfth Night

Lorin Latarro
Lorin Latarro

Lorin Latarro
Lorin Latarro

Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub

Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub

Jonathan Jordan
Jonathan Jordan

Jonathan Jordan
Jonathan Jordan

Troy Anthony
Troy Anthony

Troy Anthony
Troy Anthony

Ato Blankson-Wood
Ato Blankson-Wood

Ato-Blankson Wood
Ato-Blankson Wood

Patrick J. O'Hare
Patrick J. O'Hare

Patrick J. O'Hare
Patrick J. O'Hare

Andrew Kober
Andrew Kober

Andrew Kober
Andrew Kober

Shuler Hensley
Shuler Hensley

Shuler Hensley
Shuler Hensley

Oskar Eustis, Shaina Taub, Lorin Latarro
Oskar Eustis, Shaina Taub, Lorin Latarro

Oskar Eustis, Shaina Taub, Lorin Latarro
Oskar Eustis, Shaina Taub, Lorin Latarro

Lori Brown-Niang
Lori Brown-Niang

Lori Brown-Niang
Lori Brown-Niang

Cast members of Twelfth Night
Cast members of Twelfth Night

Nanya-Akuki Goodrich
Nanya-Akuki Goodrich

Nanya-Akuki Goodrich
Nanya-Akuki Goodrich

Lourdes Guzaman-Mercado
Lourdes Guzaman-Mercado

Lourdes Guzaman-Mercado
Lourdes Guzaman-Mercado

Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James

Blue Cast (Photo Credit: Joan Marcus)

Blue Cast (Photo Credit: Joan Marcus)

Red Cast (Photo Credit: Joan Marcus)

Red Cast (Photo Credit: Joan Marcus)

