Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel and the Company SKINTIGHT Meet the Press!

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel will soon star as "Jodi Isaac" in Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of Skintight, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other), with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). Skintight is Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each Underground playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their Underground play is produced.

Skintight will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on May 31, 2018, and open officially on June 21, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through August 26, 2018.

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel returns to the New York Theater stage in May 2018, following her Tony nominated performance in If/Then. Menzel makes her Roundabout Theatre Company debut in Skintight; she has been a part of the development process with playwright Joshua Harmon since the first reading in January 2015.

The company just met the press today and you can check out complete coverage below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

