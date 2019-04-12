Photo Coverage: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Kennedy Center!

Apr. 12, 2019  

The full cast for the Kennedy Center production of The Who's Tommy, with direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes (Encores! Grand Hotel, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bright Star) is officially in rehearsals in NYC!

As previously announced, Casey Cott, star of the hit CW series Riverdale, will play the title role alongside Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Captain Walker and Mrs. Walker, respectively. The cast also features Manu Narayan (Merrily We Roll Along, My Fair Lady) as Uncle Ernie, Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Addams Family) as Cousin Kevin, and Kimberly Nichole, a fan favorite on season eight of NBC's The Voice, as The Gypsy ("Acid Queen").

Broadway Center Stage: The Who's Tommy will be performed Wednesday, April 24-Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 8 p.m. and Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Go inside rehearsal with the cast below and watch a special preview here!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Josh Rhodes

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Kaleb Wells

Wesley Taylor

Kaleb Wells

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast

Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast

Nick Martinez with cast

Wesley Taylor and cast

Wesley Taylor and Casey Cott with cast

Casey Cott and cast

Casey Cott and cast

Casey Cott and cast

Casey Cott

Casey Cott and cast

Casey Cott and cast

Casey Cott and cast

Casey Cott and cast

Casey Cott and cast

Casey Cott

Josh Rhodes

Josh Rhodes

Casey Cott

Rory Donovan

Rory Donovan

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Casey Cott with cast

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Casey Cott with cast

Casey Cott

Casey Cott with cast

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Mandy Gonzalez and Christian Borle

Christian Borle

Mandy Gonzalez and Christian Borle

Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez and Christian Borle

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez



