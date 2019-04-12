Photo Coverage: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Kennedy Center!
The full cast for the Kennedy Center production of The Who's Tommy, with direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes (Encores! Grand Hotel, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bright Star) is officially in rehearsals in NYC!
As previously announced, Casey Cott, star of the hit CW series Riverdale, will play the title role alongside Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Captain Walker and Mrs. Walker, respectively. The cast also features Manu Narayan (Merrily We Roll Along, My Fair Lady) as Uncle Ernie, Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Addams Family) as Cousin Kevin, and Kimberly Nichole, a fan favorite on season eight of NBC's The Voice, as The Gypsy ("Acid Queen").
Broadway Center Stage: The Who's Tommy will be performed Wednesday, April 24-Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 8 p.m. and Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.
Go inside rehearsal with the cast below and watch a special preview here!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast
Nick Martinez, Wesley Taylor and Kaleb Wells with cast
Nick Martinez with cast
Wesley Taylor and cast
Wesley Taylor and Casey Cott with cast
Casey Cott and cast
Casey Cott and cast
Casey Cott and cast
Casey Cott and cast
Casey Cott and cast
Casey Cott and cast
Casey Cott and cast
Casey Cott and cast
Casey Cott with cast
Casey Cott with cast
Casey Cott with cast
Mandy Gonzalez and Christian Borle
Mandy Gonzalez and Christian Borle
Mandy Gonzalez and Christian Borle
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez
Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez