BWW TV: Watch Casey Cott, Christian Borle, Wesley Taylor & More Rehearse for THE WHO's TOMMY

He sure plays a mean pinball!

The full cast for the Kennedy Center production of The Who's Tommy, with direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes (Encores! Grand Hotel, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bright Star) is officially in rehearsals in NYC!

As previously announced, Casey Cott, star of the hit CW series Riverdale, will play the title role alongside Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Captain Walker and Mrs. Walker, respectively. The cast also features Manu Narayan (Merrily We Roll Along, My Fair Lady) as Uncle Ernie, Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Addams Family) as Cousin Kevin, and Kimberly Nichole, a fan favorite on season eight of NBC's The Voice, as The Gypsy ("Acid Queen").

Broadway Center Stage: The Who's Tommy will be performed Wednesday, April 24-Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 8 p.m. and Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Below, watch as Cott, Taylor and more preview three numbers from the show! Plus, they tell us all about what how rehearsals are going so far!





Related Articles