Photo Coverage: Get a Sneak Peek at the New Musical ONLY HUMAN, Starring Gary Busey

Only Human is a new pop-rock musical starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Gary Busey as God! Get a sneak peek of the show in the photos below!

Busey will be joined by Mike Squillante, lead singer of the rock band Running Lights and Only Human's composer/lyricist, as 'Lou,' Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, My Fair Lady) as 'Maggie,' and Evan Maltby (roles with New York Musical Festival, Musicals Tonight, The Flea Theatre) as 'J.C.' The production also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.

Only Human begins previews on October 8, 2019 and opens October 21, 2019 at Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street). The production will play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020 only. Visit the show's official website at onlyhumanmusical.comto purchase tickets or for more information.

Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Orchestrations, arrangements and musical direction is by Adrià Barbosa. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"Only Human - A #Blessed New Musical" Sneak Peek at The Yard Herald Square on September 17, 2019 in New York City.



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Mike Squillante



Mike Squillante



Mike Squillante



NJ Agwuna



Kim Steele



Mike Squillante



Gary Busey



Mike Squillante



Mike Squillante



Steffanie Sampson and Gary Busey



Steffanie Sampson and Gary Busey



Steffanie Sampson and Gary Busey



Kim Steele



Kim Steele



Kim Steele



Gary Busey September 17, 2019 in New York City.



Evan Maltby



Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby



Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby



Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby



Evan Maltby#Blessed New Musical" Sneak Peek at The Yard Herald Square on September 17, 2019 in New York City.



Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby



Evan Maltby



Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby



Evan Maltby



Evan Maltby



Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby



Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Mike Squillante and Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Mike Squillante and Gary Busey



Gary Busey



Mike Squillante and Gary Busey



Gary Busey