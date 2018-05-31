THE BOYS IN THE BAND
Photo Coverage: Gang's All Here! The Company of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Celebrates 50th Anniversary

May. 31, 2018  

The Booth Theatre was the place to be last night as the company of The Boys in the Band, directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, celebrated the play's 50th anniversary ahead of its official opening tonight, May 31. We're taking you inside the festivities below!

Mart Crowley's fiercely funny and groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

A sensation when it premiered in April 1968, The Boys in the Band was originally scheduled to run for five performances at the Playwrights' Unit, a small off-Broadway venue. Overnight, the show became the talk of the town for its unflinchingly honest depiction of gay life, and transferred to Theater Four on West 55th Street, drawing the likes of Jackie Kennedy, Marlene Dietrich, Groucho Marx, and Rudolf Nureyev, among many others. The play went on to run for over 1,000 performances. The entire original company performed the show to great acclaim in London and also appeared in William Friedkin's landmark 1970 film version.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Laurence Luckinbill, Mart Crowley and Peter White

Laurence Luckinbill and Peter White

Peter White

Robert Wagner and Andrew Rannells

Robert Wagner and Andrew Rannells

Robert Wagner and Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells

Robin De Jesus

Robin De Jesus

Robin De Jesus

Charlie Carver

Charlie Carver

Charlie Carver

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons

Matt Bomer

Larry Kramer and Matt Bomer

Larry Kramer and Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer

Larry Kramer, Matt Bomer and Mart Crowley

Matt Bomer

Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto

Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Brian Hutchison

Brian Hutchison

Michael Benjamin Washington

Michael Benjamin Washington

Michael Benjamin Washington

Brian Hutchison and Matt Bomer

Tuc Watkins

Tuc Watkins

Tuc Watkins

Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesus, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons

Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesus, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons

Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Mart Crowley, Joe Mantello, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesus, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons

Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Mart Crowley, Joe Mantello, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesus, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons

Zachary Quinto, Joe Mantello and Mart Crowley

Simon Halls and Matt Bomer

Simon Halls and Matt Bomer

Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesus, Andrew Rannells, Brian Hutchison, Tuc Watkins, Ryan Murphy, Joe Mantello, Michael Benjamin Washington, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer

Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesus, Andrew Rannells, Brian Hutchison, Tuc Watkins, Ryan Murphy, Joe Mantello, Michael Benjamin Washington, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer

Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesus, Andrew Rannells, Brian Hutchison, Tuc Watkins, Ryan Murphy, Joe Mantello

Tuc Wakins and Laurence Luckinbell

Brian Hutchison, Peter White, Laurence Luckinbell and Tuc Wakins

Brian Hutchison, Peter White, Laurence Luckinbell and Tuc Wakins

Brian Hutchison and Peter White

Peter White

Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Mart Crowley, Joe Mantello, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington

Simon Halls and Matt Bomer

