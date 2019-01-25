Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!

Jan. 25, 2019  

Rehearsals are underway in New York for the upcoming North American Tour of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. Following rehearsals in New York, the company will head to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR (February 8-9, 2019) prior to an official opening at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 20 (run dates: March 19-April 14, 2019). For a full list of cities, please visit the all-new FalsettosBroadway.com.

The full cast is led by Broadway superstars Nick Adams as "Whizzer," Nick Blaemire as "Mendel," Eden Espinosa as "Trina" and Max von Essen as "Marvin," with Audrey Cardwell as "Cordelia," Bryonha Marie Parham as "Dr. Charlotte," and just-announced Thatcher Jacobs and Jim Kaplan sharing the role of "Jason." Rounding out the company are Josh Canfield, Melanie Evans, Megan Loughran and Darick Pead.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
James Lapine

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Spencer Liff and James Lapine

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Eden Espinosa

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams and Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Spencer Liff and James Lapine

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Spencer Liff

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Spencer Liff

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Thatcher Jacobs

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham and Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Audrey Cardwell and Bryonha Marie Parham

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Spencer Liff

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
James Lapine

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Spencer Liff

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Thatcher Jacobs

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham and Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham and Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams and Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Jim Kaplan and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Jim Kaplan and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of the FALSETTOS Tour!
  • Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis, Jessie Muller & More Rehearse for Kennedy Center's THE MUSIC MAN!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of TRUE WEST Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • FREEZE FRAME: Jessie Mueller, Norm Lewis & More Rehearse for Kennedy Center's THE MUSIC MAN
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
    • Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



    Advertisement
      SHARE