Photo Coverage: Fall in Love All Over Again in Rehearsal for the FALSETTOS Tour!

Rehearsals are underway in New York for the upcoming North American Tour of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. Following rehearsals in New York, the company will head to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR (February 8-9, 2019) prior to an official opening at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 20 (run dates: March 19-April 14, 2019). For a full list of cities, please visit the all-new FalsettosBroadway.com.

The full cast is led by Broadway superstars Nick Adams as "Whizzer," Nick Blaemire as "Mendel," Eden Espinosa as "Trina" and Max von Essen as "Marvin," with Audrey Cardwell as "Cordelia," Bryonha Marie Parham as "Dr. Charlotte," and just-announced Thatcher Jacobs and Jim Kaplan sharing the role of "Jason." Rounding out the company are Josh Canfield, Melanie Evans, Megan Loughran and Darick Pead.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

