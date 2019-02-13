Photo Coverage: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Is Back! Go Inside Opening Night

Feb. 13, 2019  

Lin-Manuel Miranda's comedy hip hop group Freestyle Love Supreme celebrated opening night of their new off-Broadway show last night, February 12.

The high-energy show that is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings was conceived of by Hamilton director Thomas Kail, Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Brian d'Arcy James

Brian d'Arcy James

Ira Glass

Ira Glass

Paul Rudd

Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Teddy Bergman, Jason Eagan

Daveed Diggs, Jasmine Cephas Jones

Daveed Diggs, Jasmine Cephas Jones

Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson

Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson

Chris Barron, Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Chris Barron, Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Christopher Jackson

Christopher Jackson

The cast and creative team of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Arthur Lewis, Andrew Bancroft, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Thomas Kail

Jill Furman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny Steingart, Thomas Kail

Arthur Lewis, Andrew Bancroft, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson

Christopher Jackson, Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Thomas Kail

