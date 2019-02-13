Photo Coverage: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Is Back! Go Inside Opening Night

Lin-Manuel Miranda's comedy hip hop group Freestyle Love Supreme celebrated opening night of their new off-Broadway show last night, February 12.

The high-energy show that is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings was conceived of by Hamilton director Thomas Kail, Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



