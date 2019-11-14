EVITA
Click Here for More Articles on EVITA

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala

Article Pixel Nov. 14, 2019  

Last night, November 13, New York City Center kicked off its Gala Presentation of Evita, running through November 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera musical follows the controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady.

The production stars two actors in the title role. Maia Reficco, award-winning Argentine actor and recording artist, plays Eva age 15 - 20, and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), last seen at City Center in Songs for a New World, plays Eva age 20 - 33. The cast also features Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.

Click here for a sneak peek of the cast in action and visit NYCityCenter.org for tickets.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Jason Gotay

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Jason Gotay

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Enrique Acevedo

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Enrique Acevedo

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Sammi Cannold

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Sammi Cannold

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Valeria Solomonoff, Sammi Cannold, Emily Maltby

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Valeria Solomonoff, Sammi Cannold, Emily Maltby

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Philip Hernandez

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Philip Hernandez

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Solea Pfeiffer

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Solea Pfeiffer

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Maia Reficco, Solea Pfeiffer, Jason Gotay

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Maria Cristina Slye, Maia Reficco, Solea Pfeiffer, Jason Gotay

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Maia Reficco

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Maia Reficco

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Maria Cristina Slye

Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
Maria Cristina Slye

Buy Tickets at TodayTix



Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

  • Photo Coverage: EVITA Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center's Fall Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside MTC's Fall Benefit with Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis and More!
  • Photo Coverage: Adrienne Warren & Company Celebrate Opening Night of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside the 11th Annual Broadway Salutes Ceremony!