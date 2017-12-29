Photo Coverage: Christine Ebersole & Billy Stritch Wow The Birdland Audience

"You folks are in the best place in NYC to be tonight!" A more accurate announcement was never given by Broadway at Birdland host Jim Caruso as he introduced Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch, who joined forces for an evening of sensational pop/jazz at "The Jazz Corner of The World."

The pair first met in 2001 when Christine was starring in the Broadway revival of 42nd Street and Billy was playing the role of Oscar the pianist. Billy likes to joke that his role was "pivotal" in the show but it was sure a momentous moment in his distinguished career when the two of them realized their commonality in music.

Unfortunately, they are not on the same stage often, but when it happens it's one of the most creative and entertaining musical experiences an audience can have. Everyone at this SRO show was present because they knew what to expect, however the singing of Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch was even better than they expected. Billy Stritch best summed up the evening with this post on his Facebook page after the show:

"I can't explain the complete joy I derive from singing and playing with this unbelievably talented and lovely woman. Thank you Christine Ebersole for an amazing final show and a terrific send-off to the holiday season. And thank you Gianni Valenti for the opportunity to perform in New York's finest jazz club Birdland and Jim Caruso for producing us and so many other great artists. Also thank you to the masterful musicians Tom Hubbard and Ray Marchica for their musicianship and unerring good taste. Christine, I can't wait to do it again!"

