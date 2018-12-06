Photo Coverage: Charles Busch, Norm Lewis & Andrea McArdle Are Getting Ready for the Holidays at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Earlier today, Tony nominee Charles Busch (New Year's Eve with Charles Busch & Friends: December 31); Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Nutcraker Cool: December 17-22); and Tony nominee Andrea McArdle (Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie Celebrate Sondheim & Hamlisch: January 1-5) previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below.

