Photo Coverage: Charles Busch, Norm Lewis & Andrea McArdle Are Getting Ready for the Holidays at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Dec. 6, 2018  

Earlier today, Tony nominee Charles Busch (New Year's Eve with Charles Busch & Friends: December 31); Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Nutcraker Cool: December 17-22); and Tony nominee Andrea McArdle (Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie Celebrate Sondheim & Hamlisch: January 1-5) previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Check out photos from the special day below and be sure to check back later for a video sneak peek!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles






From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Charles Busch, Norm Lewis & Andrea McArdle Are Getting Ready for the Holidays at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • Photo Coverage: Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & the Company of TRUE WEST Meet the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: Suzan-Lori Parks Honored with 2018 Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award
  • Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates Three Years On Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Michelle Williams Takes Her First Bows in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Photo Coverage: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates Two Years On Broadway With Donation to the Smithsonian

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE