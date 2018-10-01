Photo Coverage: Broadway Stands Up for Reproductive Rights at ACTS FOR WOMEN!

Oct. 1, 2018  

Reproductive rights advocacy organization A is For once again brought together stars of stage and screen with Broadway Acts for Women: A Star-Studded Night of Karaoke and Comedy on September 30, 2018. The night feature performances from Broadway stars, actors, and comedians who support access to reproductive health care. Broadway Acts for Women is the only benefit that brings the Broadway community out in force for abortion rights and reproductive health care.

Hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong and Emmy winner & Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, performers included Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Wicked star Jessica Vosk, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita and many more. Downtown comedy genius Amanda Duarte served as the auctioneer. Musical direction by Dan Lipton with the A is For house band.

Founded in 2012, A is For is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women's reproductive rights and ending the stigma against abortion care. A is For envisions a world in which every woman has access to the full spectrum of reproductive choice. Since 2015, Broadway Acts for Women has raised over 200k. This year's beneficiaries are National Advocates for Pregnant Women, Access Reproductive Care and the National Network of Abortion Funds. Group Photo attached. For more information, visit www.aisfor.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Amanda Duarte

Amanda Duarte

Rashida Olayiwola

Rashida Olayiwola

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

Martha Plimpton, Sara Bareilles, Cecily Strong

Martha Plimpton, Sara Bareilles, Cecily Strong

Martha Plimpton, Deborah Cox, Sara Bareilles, Cecily Strong

Martha Plimpton, Deborah Cox, Sara Bareilles, Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong

Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox

Marissa Rosen, Nikka Graff Lanzarone

Marissa Rosen, Nikka Graff Lanzarone

The Broadway Acts For Women band

Martha Plimpton and the Broadway Acts For Women band

The cast of Broadway Acts For Women

The cast and crew of Broadway Acts For Women

      SHARE