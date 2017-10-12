Photo Coverage: Andrea McArdle Previews New Show at Feinstein's/54 Below!

An Evening with Andrea McArdle is a brand new show (playing through October 14 at Feinstein's/54 Below) that celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway and contemporary music. With Andrea's soaring vocals, audiences will be taken on a musical journey that is filled with anecdotes about the legends she has worked with and the songs that became the soundtrack of America. Check out photos from a special preview below!

Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original "Annie," for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Miserables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, Cabaret and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles