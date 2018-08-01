Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Cake Before The Show
Avenue Q recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary, with big events such as a concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. In addition, in the weeks leading up to the show's big night, original cast members made appearances in the show.
The official 15th anniversary performance was last night, and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! Check out the photos of the cast, original cast members, and special guests, arriving below! In addition, the cast celebrated with a cake before the show, and photos of that can be found below as well!
AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Celebration cake by Stacy Donnelly for Cute as Cake
John Tartaglia and Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon
Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon and Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo
Maggie Lakis, Jason Jacoby, Rob McClure, Carmen Ruby Floyd and Matt Dengler
Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon
Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Robyn Goodman, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon
Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Jeff Marx, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon
Kevin McCollum, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman, Jeff Marx, John Tartaglia, Robert Lopez and Rick Lyon
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia
Rick Lyon, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Erin Quill and Peter Linz
John Tartaglia and Rob McClure
Stephen Oremus and John Tartaglia
Damon J. Gillespie & Fiancee Grace Aki
Damon Gillespie
Damon Gillespie
Damon Gillespie and John Tartaglia
Nick Kohn and wife
Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jeff Marx and Erin Quill
Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry
Nick Kohn, Jason Jacoby, Ben Durocher, Michae liscio Jr., and Matt Dengler
Ken Roberson, Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez and Rick Lyon
Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos
Jeff Marx and Danielle K. Thomas
Peter Linz and Jennifer Barnhart
Rick Lyon, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Erin Quill and Peter Linz
Robyn Goodman, Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez and Kevin McCollum