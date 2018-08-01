Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Cake Before The Show

Avenue Q recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary, with big events such as a concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. In addition, in the weeks leading up to the show's big night, original cast members made appearances in the show.

The official 15th anniversary performance was last night, and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! Check out the photos of the cast, original cast members, and special guests, arriving below! In addition, the cast celebrated with a cake before the show, and photos of that can be found below as well!

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Celebration cake by Stacy Donnelly for Cute as Cake



Nick Lyon



John Tartaglia and Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo



Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon



Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon and Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo



Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon and Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo



Maggie Lakis, Jason Jacoby, Rob McClure, Carmen Ruby Floyd and Matt Dengler



Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon



Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon



Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Robyn Goodman, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon



Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Jeff Marx, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon



Kevin McCollum, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman, Jeff Marx, John Tartaglia, Robert Lopez and Rick Lyon



John Tartaglia



John Tartaglia



John Tartaglia



Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia



Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia



Dana Steingold



Dana Steingold



Rick Lyon, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Erin Quill and Peter Linz



John Tartaglia and Rob McClure



John Tartaglia and Rob McClure



Stephen Oremus and John Tartaglia



Stephen Oremus and John Tartaglia



Damon J. Gillespie & Fiancee Grace Aki



Damon Gillespie



Damon Gillespie



Damon Gillespie and John Tartaglia



Nick Kohn and wife



Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jeff Marx and Erin Quill



Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jeff Marx and Erin Quill



Carmen Ruby Floyd



Carmen Ruby Floyd



Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry



Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry



Nick Kohn, Jason Jacoby, Ben Durocher, Michae liscio Jr., and Matt Dengler



Nick Kohn, Jason Jacoby, Ben Durocher, Michae liscio Jr., and Matt Dengler



Ken Roberson, Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez and Rick Lyon



Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez



Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez



Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis



Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis



Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos



Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos



Danielle K. Thomas



Danielle K. Thomas



Jeff Marx and Danielle K. Thomas



Telly Leung



Telly Leung



Telly Leung



Ben Durocher



Ben Durocher



Grace Choi



Grace Choi



Peter Linz and Jennifer Barnhart



Peter Linz and Jennifer Barnhart



Jason Jacoby and Maggie Lakis



Jason Jacoby and Maggie Lakis



Jason Jacoby



Jason Jacoby



Rick Lyon, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Erin Quill and Peter Linz



Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos



Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos



Robyn Goodman, Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez and Kevin McCollum



Kevin McCollum and Robyn Goodman