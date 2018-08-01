Avenue Q
Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Cake Before The Show

Aug. 1, 2018  

Avenue Q recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary, with big events such as a concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. In addition, in the weeks leading up to the show's big night, original cast members made appearances in the show.

The official 15th anniversary performance was last night, and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! Check out the photos of the cast, original cast members, and special guests, arriving below! In addition, the cast celebrated with a cake before the show, and photos of that can be found below as well!

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Celebration cake by Stacy Donnelly for Cute as Cake

Nick Lyon

John Tartaglia and Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo

Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon

Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon and Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo

Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon and Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo

Maggie Lakis, Jason Jacoby, Rob McClure, Carmen Ruby Floyd and Matt Dengler

Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon

Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon

Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Robyn Goodman, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon

Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Jeff Marx, John Tartaglia and Rick Lyon

Kevin McCollum, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman, Jeff Marx, John Tartaglia, Robert Lopez and Rick Lyon

John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia

Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia

Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia

Dana Steingold

Dana Steingold

Rick Lyon, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Erin Quill and Peter Linz

John Tartaglia and Rob McClure

John Tartaglia and Rob McClure

Stephen Oremus and John Tartaglia

Stephen Oremus and John Tartaglia

Damon J. Gillespie & Fiancee Grace Aki

Damon Gillespie

Damon Gillespie

Damon Gillespie and John Tartaglia

Nick Kohn and wife

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jeff Marx and Erin Quill

Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jeff Marx and Erin Quill

Carmen Ruby Floyd

Carmen Ruby Floyd

Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry

Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry

Nick Kohn, Jason Jacoby, Ben Durocher, Michae liscio Jr., and Matt Dengler

Nick Kohn, Jason Jacoby, Ben Durocher, Michae liscio Jr., and Matt Dengler

Ken Roberson, Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez and Rick Lyon

Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez

Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez

Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis

Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos

Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos

Danielle K. Thomas

Danielle K. Thomas

Jeff Marx and Danielle K. Thomas

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Ben Durocher

Ben Durocher

Grace Choi

Grace Choi

Peter Linz and Jennifer Barnhart

Peter Linz and Jennifer Barnhart

Jason Jacoby and Maggie Lakis

Jason Jacoby and Maggie Lakis

Jason Jacoby

Jason Jacoby

Rick Lyon, Stephanie Dâ€™abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Erin Quill and Peter Linz

Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos

Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos

Robyn Goodman, Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez and Kevin McCollum

Kevin McCollum and Robyn Goodman

