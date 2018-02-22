Photo Coverage: AT HOME AT THE ZOO Opens Off-Broadway

Feb. 22, 2018  

Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story officially opened last night on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos below!

At Home at the Zoo runs through March 11, 2018. In act one, Homelife, we meet Peter and his wife, who live a comfortable but vaguely unhappy bourgeois existence; in the second act, the classic The Zoo Story, Peter is forever altered by an oddly persistent stranger in Central Park. With jolts of brutality and Albee's signature dark humor, this seminal play explores both the love and the cruelty that we inflict on each other every day.

The cast includes two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off, Promises, Promises), Tony Award-winner Robert Sean Leonard (The Invention of Love, "House"), Emmy Award-nominee Paul Sparks ("House of Cards," "Boardwalk Empire").

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

"At Home At The Zoo"

Annie Parisse

Darren Goldstein

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

January LaVoy

January LaVoy

January LaVoy

Alison Fraser and guest

Alison Fraser

Bill Irwin

Bill Irwin

Laila Robins and Peter Francis

Peter Francis James

Laila Robins

Paul Sparks, Katie Finneran and Robert Sean Leonard

Robert Sean Leonard

Paul Sparks, Katie Finneran and Robert Sean Leonard

Robert Sean Leonard

Robert Sean Leonard

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein

Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Paul Sparks

Annie Parisse and Paul Sparks

Annie Parisse and Paul Sparks

Paul Sparks

Paul Sparks

Josh Hamilton

Josh Hamilton

Josh Hamilton

Shaina Taub

Jenny Rachel Weiner

Jenny Rachel Weiner and Shaina Taub

Paul Sparks, Katie Finneran, Lila Neugebauer, Robert Sean Leonard


