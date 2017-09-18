Photo Coverage: 1984 Celebrates 101 Broadway Performances!

100 performances is a major milestone on Broadway, but 101 is even better at the Hudson Theatre. Broadway's dystopian thriller 1984 just celebrated its 101st performance and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities!

Berkley, a division of Penguin Random House, reports that 1984 sales in the first half of 2017 are up almost 200% over the same period last year. The publisher printed half-a-million copies of the book in January alone-more than the 400,000 copies sold in a typical year. As reported by news outlets around the world, sales of George Orwell's 1984 jumped in January following Kellyanne Conway's use of the phrase "alternative facts" during an interview. The publisher saw another spike in sales in April when media coverage for the Broadway play began to surface. One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, Orwell's 1984 has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages.

Now, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan have adapted the novel into a chilling theatrical event as we watch the iconic characters of Winston, Julia and O'Brien-played respectively by the extraordinary trio of Tony® Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony® Award winner Reed Birney-negotiate a world that believes, as the novel boldly exclaims: War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

