Photo: Complete Cast Set for BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the West End

The West End Premiere of Burlesque The Musical, the new musical based on Steven Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, which begins performances at the Savoy Theatre on 10 July, revealed the complete cast and released a specially commissioned photograph of the company taken by the celebrated artist Haris Nukem. See the photo here!

Joining the already announced cast of Orfeh (Tess), Todrick Hall (Sean), Jess Folley (Ali Rose), Asha Parker Wallace (Nikki), Paul Jacob French (Jackson) and George Maguire (Vince) are: Michael Afemare (Ensemble), Callum Bell (Swing), Courtenay Brady (Ensemble), Paje Campbell (Ensemble), Sophie Cracknell (Daphne), Hope Dawe (Alternate Ali Rose), Marlee Fergusson (Ensemble), Angus Good (Swing), Charlotte Jaconelli (Queenie), Ellie Jay (Swing), Billie Kay (Sophia and Second Tess), Deja Linton (Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Spring), Callum Macdonald (Cover for Vince and Trey), Alessia McDermott (Summer and Second Nikki), Jess Qualter (Ensemble), Liam Roodhouse (Ensemble), Janine Somcio (Ensemble), India Thornton (Swing) and Daniel Wijingaarden (Ensemble),

As well as returning to the production to play Sean, Todrick Hall, one of the most high profile and prolific storytellers in the world, is lead composer of the production as well as director and choregographer.

Burlesque The Musical is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera and Sia, and new music by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

The full creative team joining the already announced Todrick Hall (Director and Choreographer), Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Christina Aguilera, Sia, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley (Music and Lyrics) and Kate Wetherhead (Additional material – Book), Tom Curran (Orchestrator and Arranger), Nate Bertone (Set Designer), Marco Marco (Costume Designer), Roberto Surace (Additional Costume Designs), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Nina Dunn (Video Designer) Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Jessica Plews (Wigs and Hair Designer), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Designer), TOBY HIGGINS (Musical Supervisor), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Patrick Malony (Production Manager), Aaron Renfree (Associate Director/Resident Director & Choreographer), Jenni Thomasson(Associate Choreographer), Natalie Jackson (Costume Supervisor), Zoe Gale (Associate Wigs and Hair Supervisor), Nicola Crawford (Associate Lighting Designer), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Caitlin Morgan (Associate Musical Director), Josh Griffiths (Assistant Musical Director), Andy Barnwell (Orchestral Manager) and David O’Mahoney (Script Supervisor).

Welcome to Burlesque The Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie that reminds us…Life Isn't Fair...It's Fabulous! Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers, and schemers.