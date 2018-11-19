Photo: Cher Pays a Surprise Visit to THE CHER SHOW

Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy award-winning Cher recently surprised Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, the three ladies who are portraying her at various points in her career, along with the full cast during rehearsal for the new Broadway musical The Cher Show at the Neil Simon Theatre opening on December 3, 2018. Check out the photo below!

The Cher Show is a new bio musical featuring a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The full company also features Marija Juliette Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Aléna Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Let's do this, bitches!

Tickets for The Cher Show are currently available at www.TheCherShowBroadway.com or www.Ticketmaster.com (877-250-2929). Ticket prices range from $59 - $169. Premium tickets range from $199 - $299.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

