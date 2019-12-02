Photo Blast from the Past: Kevin Bacon starring in 'Album' 1980

Take a leap into the past with this photo of Kevin Bacon starring in "Album" at Cherry Lane Theatre in New York City. October 1, 1980.

In addition to Album, Kevin Bacon's stage credits include the Hartford Stage World Premier eProduction of Rear Window, the Broadway Production of An Almost Holy Picture, the Off-Broadway of Spike Heels and many more.



