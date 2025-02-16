Phillip Boykin Takes Over for Patrick Page in West End HADESTOWN Following Injury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Patrick Page has been out of the West End production of Hadestown following an ankle injury. Today he writes that while he will participate in the pro-shot capture later this month, Phillip Boykin will assume the role of Hades for the rest of the planned run.

Page shared: "Bad news first: my injury is a full rupture of the Achilles tendon. Obviously, that’s a serious business, and I will not be able to perform in the West End production. The role of Hades will be carried magnificently by Phillip Boykin. The good news is that I WILL perform in the live capture pro-shot (including the live-audience performances 2/28 & 3/1) before returning to NYC for my surgery,—so you will all be able to see the full OG cast perform together when the film is released. Thank you to all the production and creative team, as well as the physiotherapists and doctors who are making it possible. And thank YOU for all for your wonderful messages of concern and support. I so appreciate the prayers and good will—they are working wonders! CARRY ON!" See the post here:

The production currently stars original Broadway cast members Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, and Eva Noblezada as Eurydice.