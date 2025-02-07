Pharrell Movie Musical GOLDEN Shelved At Universal Pictures

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Pictures has permanently shelved Golden, a star-studded musical about Pharrell Williams’ childhood, directed by Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), according to a new report from Variety.

Originally titled Atlantis, the film was set for theatrical release on May 5, but its fate was reconsidered last year when the film's creative team unanimously agreed it failed to meet their creative vision.

In a joint statement to Variety, Williams and Gondry explained, “When all of us got into the editing room, we collectively decided there wasn’t a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned. We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we’re disappointed we can’t deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon.”

Despite an impressive cast—including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak, and Jaboukie Young-White— and original music by award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) in collaboration with Williams, Golden will not be released in any form.

Universal will absorb roughly $20 million in costs associated with Golden. Williams previously described the film as a "musical expedition" set in the summer of 1977 in Virginia Beach, exploring themes of self-discovery, dreams, and Black joy.