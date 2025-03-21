Peter Stathas Dance to Present The Anatomy Of Authentic Movement Workshop Series: Session One

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peter Stathas Dance willpresent The Anatomy of Authentic Movement Workshop Series: Session One at Gibney, 890 Studio 5-2, 890 Broadway, 5th floor, New York, NY 10003 on March 29, 2025 from 2-6pm.

Registration costs between $40-$75 based on a sliding scale for accessibility. To register visit, https://givebutter.com/workshopseries.

Join Peter Stathas Dance in the first of a series of four workshops! This four-part workshop series, The Anatomy of Authentic Movement, explores the human body through improvisation techniques, choreographic games and collaborative creation. In alignment with our mission, participants will engage their artistic expression through the PSD creative process.

Peter Stathas Dance will host the first workshop of the year for movers interested in research, creation, and deconstruction. There you will explore the complex inner landscape of the body as a way of deepening your relationship to energy in motion. Through listening to your own inner workings, you can reveal more of who you are and hone your ability to always move from an authentic, intentional place.

Peter Stathas Dance's 2025 Season is focused on crafting movement derived from the internal architecture of the human anatomy, and the external architecture of the environment around us. Each workshop will encourage participants to deepen their understanding of their movement quality, creatively connect to everyday objects, and build on community. We will amplify our desire to move, hone our technical skills, and find authenticity and intention in our movement generation.

With a sliding scale of $40-$75, Peter Stathas Dance aims to offer an accessible and incubative experience for the NYC dance community. This is the first workshop in a series of four taking place throughout the year - we are excited to keep risking, connecting, and evolving with you all!

Workshop Session Dates

Session 1: March 29

Session 2: June 21

Session 3: September

Session 4: November

ABOUT PETER STATHAS DANCE

The mission of Peter Stathas Dance (PSD) is to provide a forum for dance artists to harness creative artistic expression at the highest level through performance, collaboration, and education. PSD's vision is to create dance that reflects the human experience and engages with diverse communities.