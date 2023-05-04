Peter Chu Presents Two World Premiere Dances at 92NY

Performances are set for May 14.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards Photo 2 SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 4 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY

Peter Chu Presents Two World Premiere Dances at 92NY

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with Conscious Shift and take-off, two world premieres by performing artist, educator and choreographer Peter Chu. Both pieces are choreographed by Chu, who performs with Roger Van der Poel, a member of his company, Chuthis. The performances are live on the stage of 92NY's Kaufmann Concert Hall on Friday, May 14 at 7:30 pm ET and available online for 72 hours from noon ET on Monday, May 15. Tickets are available Click Here.

Peter Chu: Artistic Statement

I have spent the past couple of years developing work that explored the intersection of my jazz dance roots and taiji & qigong training. I wanted to approach a Conscious Shift knowing there would be trailings and minor elements from an entire evening called Rhythmic Identity. Rhythmic Identity celebrates the similarities between qigong, taiji and jazz dance while connecting individuals to a familiar groove: a beat that heals, bonds, and allows space to grow individually.

Before building Conscious Shift, my fascination with the beauty and integrity of many traditional Chinese paintings increased. Having a few of these paintings, especially the ones with cranes, gives me solace and consolation. My practice with the crane animal qigong also guided my discoveries during the process, as it helped the work discover balance, lightness, and agility during the creative journey. A crane is peaceful and graceful and guides us to control our breath while allowing despair and sorrow in the body to move out of the system.

I am curious about the circularity of vitality, energy, and substance and how they co-exist. These three treasures assisted Roger and me in discovering how moving bodies from two distinct cultures communicate through breath, sensation, and touch. Conscious Shift moves with an open heart and soars through the clouds.

take-off plays with recurring events like departing and arriving. Experiencing life in a constant state of travelling presents challenges but also offers magnificence. Two chairs allow one to reflect, breathe, and be. It's an opportunity to contemplate and appreciate what is in front of you. Just like human life, movement is fleeting and in a state of flow.

Many transformations are happening worldwide, but I remain thankful for the lessons I have learned as things shift. Change is necessary, and impermanence remains trustworthy. At this juncture in my career, I am examining new movement material that continues to honour my movement lineage and culture but allows these concepts to continue developing further. Growing movement concepts, imagery, and sequences are constantly in flux, which fuels me daily. Is there a point at which two moving bodies find stillness, or perhaps they never arrive? There's magic in the desire to surrender to the unknown.




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Photos: The Cast of New York City Centers OLIVER! Takes Their First Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's OLIVER! Takes Their First Bows

The New York City Center production of Oliver! began performances last night, May 3. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their first bows here!

Video: Lilli Cooper, Raul Esparza And More Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo
Video: Lilli Cooper, Raul Esparza And More Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center

See first look video of the New York City Center production of Oliver! The production is led by Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Julian Lerner as The Artful Dodger, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney.

BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18 Photo
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18

Prepare for an epic, fantasy-filled adventure as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS opens the gates to Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, this year's installment of the sexiest night on Broadway.

Original INTO THE WOODS Star Barbara Byrne Passes Away at 94 Photo
Original INTO THE WOODS Star Barbara Byrne Passes Away at 94

Actress Barbara Bryne passed away on May 2 at the age of 94.


More Hot Stories For You

BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18
Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94
Justin David Sullivan, Shangela & More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New YorkJustin David Sullivan, Shangela & More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New York
Joel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the TheatreJoel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Videos

Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
PARADE Performs at the Future of Everything Festival Video
PARADE Performs at the Future of Everything Festival
Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU