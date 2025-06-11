Jasmine Amy Rogers, Kecia Lewis & More Set for Juneteenth Concert in Times Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative has announced the performers for the 5th annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a FREE outdoor concert in Times Square on Thursday, June 19, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (rain or shine).

The 2025 Juneteenth Legacy Award will be presented to Tony Award®-winning actor/activist, educator, and philanthropist André De Shields, who is being recognized for his trailblazing career that has spanned over five decades. Known for originating iconic roles on Broadway in The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Full Monty, and Hadestown, Mr. De Shields is a passionate advocate for both performance and philanthropy, including the establishment of THE ANDRÉ De Shields FUND at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. With a career defined by bold choices, cultural impact, and enduring elegance, Mr. De Shields embodies the spirit of the Juneteenth Legacy Award.

The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert will feature performers from 15 shows including: & Juliet; Boop! The Musical; Buena Vista Social Club; Chicago; Gypsy; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Hell’s Kitchen; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Ragtime; Real Women Have Curves; Six: The Musical; Wicked; and the return of the kids of Young Gifted and Broadway. All performances will be accompanied by live music provided with help from The Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds.

The line-up of Broadway stars set to perform includes: Blu Allen, Tia Altinay, Rayven Bailey, Angela Birchett, Ariana Burks, Alejandro Muller Dahlberg, Cicily Daniels, John Edwards, Tré Frazier, Brett Gray, Donnie Hammond, Quincy Hampton, Matthew Fredrick Harris, Khaila Johnson, Cameron Amandus Jones, Kecia Lewis, Nichelle Lewis, Tatiana Lofton, Omar Madden, Jenny Mollet, Mason Reeves, Tyrone Robinson, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ayanna Thomas, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Wesley Wray, Young Gifted and Broadway, and members of the Cast of Hell’s Kitchen.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill and 2024 and 2025 Tony Award winner Kara Young, both from the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Play Purpose, will co-host the LIVE concert. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.