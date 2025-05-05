Percussia to Present ESSENTIAL FOODS Concert At Maple Grove Cemetery's Celebration Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Percussia will present Essential Foods, a concert on Saturday, May 17 at 4:00 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery's Celebration Hall. This will be followed at 5:30 by a Centenarian Tea, presented by The Friends of Maple Grove.

Percussia will play a free food-themed concert preceding the tea. On the program will be Essential Foods by Klezmer great Frank London (a love song to his favorite foods), Disciples of Gouda by Mark Mellits (a humorous post-minimalist groove work) and Duke Orsino's Table by Byron Adams (a reference to Shakespeare's 12th Night).

Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon & Frank Cassara, percussion, Susan Jolles, harp & piano and Margaret Lancaster, flute. Guest artist will be Diana Golden, cello.

Percussia's performance is free and open to the public. Tickets for the Centenarian Tea, honoring the lives of over 500 centenarians laid to rest at Maple Grove, are $30 regular/$25 FMG members, available now.

All Percussia presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://www.mta.info/.

Established in 2005, the Friends of Maple Grove, Inc. is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to supporting and enriching the operations of Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens, Queens, New York. Their mission is to honor, memorialize, and celebrate life while fostering public understanding and appreciation of the Cemetery's artistic, historical, horticultural, and cultural treasures.

Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid Gordon, Jackson Heights, Queens-based Percussia's unique and varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries. Visit their website at http://www.percussia.org/ and like them at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070327835799. Ensemble photos are available at http://www.percussia.org/media/.