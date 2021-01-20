Pen Parentis Launches its 25th Season With Esther Amini, Kristopher Jansma, and Tina Chang
The event will take place on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the downtown literary nonprofit Pen Parentis launches its 25th season with three spectacular writers from various genres - all first generation Americans-prize-winning memoirist Esther Amini, PEN/Faulkner finalist in the novel Kristopher Jansma, and Brooklyn Poet Laureate Tina Chang--on an interactive livecast at 7pm (ET) in a celebration of the creativity, talent, and drive of first generation Americans.
For ten years this series has shattered negative stereotypes of parents by emphasizing the creative diversity of high-quality work penned by professional writers who have children as well as successful literary careers. This monthly livecast features top-quality authors presenting short readings and interacting with Q&A. Audience members are encouraged to engage with the authors and moderators during the session via chat.
Discussion will be moderated by award-winning writers and Columbia MFA grads, Christina Chiu, author of the acclaimed novel Beauty, and co-host M. M. De Voe, founder of Pen Parentis and author of Book & Baby: the complete guide to managing chaos and becoming a wildly successful writer-parent. These professional salonnière have been hosting this monthly series as a duo more than five years running.
While the event is free and open to the general public, the nonprofit would welcome a $10 donation per attendee to cover costs. Pre-registration is required for all participants.
See penparentis.org/calendar to RSVP.
Pen Parentis is a 501c3 literary nonprofit that helps writers stay on creative track after starting a family.
This PEN PARENTIS LITERARY SALON was funded in part by Poets & Writers through
public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.
If you have reached for a good movie, poem, or book at any time during this pandemic, thank a writer. Support the arts so they can support you.
