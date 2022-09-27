Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paul Taylor Dance Company Presents POLARIS By Alex Katz And Paul Taylor

Event will offer audiences a unique and unprecedented opportunity to see the performance-normally shown on a proscenium stage-up close and from 360 degrees.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Paul Taylor Dance Company Presents POLARIS By Alex Katz And Paul Taylor

Artist Alex Katz and choreographer Paul Taylor collaborated on 15 works. In conjunction with the Guggenheim Museum's retrospective Alex Katz: Gathering, Works & Process will present a performance by the Paul Taylor Dance Company in the Guggenheim rotunda. Selected by Michael Novak, Paul Taylor Dance Company Artistic Director, Polaris, a 1976 collaboration between Taylor and Katz will offer audiences a unique and unprecedented opportunity to see the performance-normally shown on a proscenium stage-up close and from 360 degrees.

On October 27, a special conversation moderated by Novak with distinguished Taylor alumnae Carolyn Adams and Susan McGuire, who created works with Taylor and Katz, will take place at the New York Library for the Performing Arts, hosted by Works & Process and the library's Jerome Robbins Dance Division.

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

Paul Taylor Dance Company: "Polaris" by Alex Katz and Paul Taylor

October 26, 2022 6:30-7 pm EDT

October 26, 2022 8-8:30 pm EDT

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.guggenheim.org/event/paul-taylor-dance-company-polaris-by-alex-katz-and-paul-taylor

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support. Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation. This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 10 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.

