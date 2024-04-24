Nick Jonas Film THE GOOD HALF To Be Released This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its premiere at the Tribeca Festival last June, The Good Half, starring Nick Jonas, will be hitting theaters this July.

According to Variety, the film has been acquired by Utopia and, in partnership with Fathom Events, a limited release will include 900 North American theaters on July 23 and 25. Attendees will also get to see a virtual Q&A with Jonas and director Robert Schwartzman. A wide release is expected later in the year.

According to a synopsis, The Good Half stars Jonas as Renn, an emotionally distant writer who returns to his hometown of Cleveland for his beloved mother’s funeral, after having spent years successfully avoiding interactions with his high-strung sister (Brittany Snow), bumbling but well-meaning father (Matt Walsh), and untrustworthy step-father (David Arquette). While in town, he forges a new relationship with a charming, energetic stranger (Alexandra Shipp) who pushes him to realize that he can’t avoid conflict forever — with his family or within himself.

Schwartzman, known for his band Rooney and appearances in films such as The Princess Diaries, has previously directed two features.

Though Jonas has appeared in several musicals onstage, including both Gavroche and Marius in Les Misérables, this is the first time he has has led a feature film.