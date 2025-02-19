Paul Ford, Broadway Pianist and Arranger, Passes Away

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway music director, conductor, and arranger, Paul Ford. According to friends on social media, Ford was found unresponsive in his home in New York City this afternoon.

Ford began his professional career in the late 1970s and quickly became a sought-after rehearsal pianist and music director on Broadway. His collaborations with legendary composer Stephen Sondheim were particularly noteworthy.

Ford contributed his musical expertise to original productions such as "Sunday in the Park with George" (1984), "Into the Woods" (1987), "Assassins" (2004), and "Pacific Overtures" (2004). Sondheim once praised Ford as the "tireless, indefatigable rehearsal pianist who knows every song from every show ever written."

Beyond his work with Sondheim, Ford's versatility shone through in various roles across numerous Broadway productions. He served as a rehearsal pianist for shows like "The Secret Garden" (1991) and "Falsettos" (1992), and took on roles as a music director, arranger, and pianist for several of Mandy Patinkin's concerts, including "Mandy Patinkin in Concert" (1997) and "Celebrating Sondheim" (2002).

In 2022, Ford chronicled his experiences in his memoir, "Lord Knows, At Least I Was There: Working with Stephen Sondheim." The book offers an intimate glimpse into his life behind the scenes of Broadway, sharing anecdotes and insights from his illustrious career.