Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Matt Doyle & More to Join Tonight's BROADWAY JACKBOX

Travis McElroy, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, and Matt Doyle will be joining tonight's Broadway Jackbox hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello!

The series will be hosted on the Broadway Jackbox Twitch channel

which can be found HERE.

Check out Andrew Barth Feldman's tweet about tonight's Broadway Jackbox below!

Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best

known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit

Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many

more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw

weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.

There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games

allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes

even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their

smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,

and go to jackbox.tv to play!





