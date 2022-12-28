Patti LuPone to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week
The episode will air 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Patti LuPone is slated to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers next Wednesday, January 4.
LuPone will sit down with Meyers to discuss her Songs From a Hat concerts at 54 Below, which play on January 1, 2, 3, and 5-8 at 7:00 p.m. at 54 Below. The concert on January 1 will also be livestreamed.
The episode will air 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. It will also include an appearance by Brendan Fraser, who stars in the film adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale.
Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone does. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career-whatever she pulls from the hat in her upcoming 54 Below concerts. Each night will be a different show.
Patti LuPone's appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Join us this December for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great icon in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below.
Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20-23 & 26-30 at 7:00pm. Cover charge is $130, with premium seats available for $185. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/PattiLuPone. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Michael Major
December 27, 2022
After only three days, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was the #1 film around the world and with 35M household views (82.1M view hours divided by 2.3 hours of runtime) from over 93 countries, everyone was trying to solve the mystery and figure out whodunit.
Toronto Dark-Folk Luminaries Broken Wolves Mourn Lost Dreams On 'The Summons'
December 27, 2022
Every generation has had to deal with their share of existential threats, and the members of Broken Wolves are no different. With his Toronto-based dark-folk act Broken Wolves, lead singer and guitarist Lennox Campbell-Berzins grapples with the looming threat of climate change and channels his anxieties onto their Medieval-inspired new single.
Photo: First Look at GREASE Prequel Series THE RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
December 27, 2022
Paramount+ has released a first look photo of the upcoming Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The series will star Jackie Hoffman, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper.
Toronto-Based Pop Outfit Techno Westerns Release 'Mystery Man'
December 27, 2022
Listen to the catchy new single from Toronto-based pop outfit Techno Westerns who dazzle with a tale of losing oneself on “Mystery Man.” The electric single “Mystery Man” can be found on the new Techno Westerns EP “Midnight,” a collection of music meticulously crafted by New Zealand native and Techno Westerns frontman Wyatt Hautonga.
Review Roundup: BROADWAY RISING Documentary Comes to VOD
December 27, 2022
Directed by Amy Rice and produced by Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Broadway Rising tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure. Check out what critics thought about the documentary now!