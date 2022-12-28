Patti LuPone to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

Patti LuPone is slated to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers next Wednesday, January 4.

LuPone will sit down with Meyers to discuss her Songs From a Hat concerts at 54 Below, which play on January 1, 2, 3, and 5-8 at 7:00 p.m. at 54 Below. The concert on January 1 will also be livestreamed.

The episode will air 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. It will also include an appearance by Brendan Fraser, who stars in the film adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale.

Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone does. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career-whatever she pulls from the hat in her upcoming 54 Below concerts. Each night will be a different show.

Patti LuPone's appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Join us this December for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great icon in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below.

Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20-23 & 26-30 at 7:00pm. Cover charge is $130, with premium seats available for $185. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/PattiLuPone. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.