Patti LuPone, Sierra Boggess & Sutton Foster to Star in Sondheim Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl

Broadway icon and three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone will lead a glittering cast of Broadway luminaries for Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Hollywood Bowl. LuPone will be joined by Sierra Boggess and Sutton Foster for this unforgettable concert program curated by Robert Longbottom and Kevin Stites and conducted by Stites. Additional guest vocalists will be announced later.

The extraordinary emotional range of Stephen Sondheim is on full display for one unforgettable night. Join them for a journey through the world of the most celebrated figure in the history of musical theater, with guest vocalists and orchestra bringing his iconic songs to the stage.

Robert Longbottom and Kevin Stites say, "It is the greatest honor and privilege to put together an evening of Stephen Sondheim for the world-famous Hollywood Bowl, with an incredible group of singing actors who will inhabit this material and deliver performances for the audience that will move, transport and inspire. The task is indeed humbling, but as George (title character in Sunday in the Park with George) says: 'White. A blank page or canvas. So many possibilities.'"

Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration will have one performance only at the Hollywood Bowl this summer: Sunday, July 30, at 7:30pm. Subscriptions and packages for performances during the Hollywood Bowl 2023 summer season are available now at hollywoodbowl.com, or via phone order at 323.850.2000; single tickets are available in person and online from May 2 at 10am in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office and online at hollywoodbowl.com. For further details or questions, call 323.850.2000 from 10am-6pm daily, or visit hollywoodbowl.com.

This performance is generously supported by Tylie Jones and Family.

Patti LuPone, who can currently be seen opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster's latest film, Beau Is Afraid, is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita.

In addition to Company, her most recent New York stage appearances include the Scott Frankel-Michael Korie-Douglas Wright musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical); Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows for Days, at Lincoln Center Theater; her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna I in the new production of The Seven Deadly Sins; Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company; David Mamet's The Anarchist; and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the David Yazbeck-Jeffrey Lane musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Her other stage credits include appearances with the Los Angeles Opera in its production of John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles and Weill-Brecht's Mahagonny (debut); the world premiere of Jake Heggie's opera To Hell and Back with San Francisco's Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Mrs. Lovett in John Doyle's production of Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre); the title role in Marc Blitzstein's Regina, a musical version of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes at the Kennedy Center; Fosca in a concert version of Passion, which was also broadcast on PBS' Live From Lincoln Center; a multicity tour of her theatrical concert Matters of the Heart; the City Center Encores! productions of Can-Can and Pal Joey; the New York Philharmonic's productions of Candide and Sweeney Todd (NY Phil debut); and performances on Broadway in Michael Frayn's Noises Off, David Mamet's The Old Neighborhood, Terrence McNally's Master Class and her own concert, Patti LuPone on Broadway.

Beginning in 2000, she appeared regularly at the Ravinia Festival, first in its Sondheim series when she starred as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Desiree in A Little Night Music, Fosca in Passion, Cora Hooper in Anyone Can Whistle, Madame Rose in Gypsy and two different roles in Sunday in the Park with George. Her subsequent appearances there include a reprise of her performance in Heggie's To Hell and Back, a concert performance of Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins and starring in the title role in a concert production of Annie Get Your Gun.

A graduate of the first class of the Drama Division of New York's Juilliard School and a founding member of John Houseman's The Acting Company in which she toured the country for four years, her subsequent New York credits include Dario Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist; David Mamet's The Water Engine, Edmond and The Woods; Israel Horovitz' Stage Directions; and performances in the musicals Pal Joey for City Center Encores!, Anything Goes (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award), The Cradle Will Rock, Oliver!, Working and The Robber Bridegroom.

In London, where she most recently won her second Olivier Award for her performance as Joanne in Company, she recreated her Broadway performance of Maria Callas in Master Class, created the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination) and won her first Olivier Award for her performances as Fantine in the original production of Les Misérables and in The Acting Company production of The Cradle Will Rock.She is the author of the NY Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Sierra Boggess has been seen on Broadway in the Tony-nominated musical School of Rock; It Shoulda Been You, directed by David Hyde Pierce; two separate engagements of the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera (the first for the show's 25th anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis); the revival of Master Class (opposite Tyne Daly) and The Little Mermaid (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award). London theater credits include Les Misérables, the 25th-anniversary concerts of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall and Love Never Dies (Olivier Award nomination).



Other New York theater credits include the recent Off-Broadway production of Barry Manilow's Harmony, Manhattan Concert Productions' The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center; the one-night-only concert of Guys & Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Nathan Lane, Patrick Wilson and Megan Mullally; the final Off-Broadway cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Music in the Air for City Center's Encores! series. She also starred as Christine Daae in the Las Vegas production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Regionally, she has been seen in The Secret Garden (CTG), Into the Woods (Hollywood Bowl),

Ever After (Alliance Theatre), The Age of Innocence (world premiere, Hartford Stage and McCarter Theatre), Princesses (world premiere, Goodspeed Opera House and Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre) and the national tour of Les Misérables.

Sutton Foster is a Tony Award-winning American actress, singer and dancer most recently seen on the Broadway stage in an acclaimed turn as Marian Paroo in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, opposite Hugh Jackman at the Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her seventh Tony Award nomination, as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award. Last fall, Sutton released her memoir, Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. The page-turner is composed of funny and intimate stories and reflections about how crafting has kept her sane while navigating the highs and lows of family, love and show business.

In the summer of 2021, Sutton reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London, garnering an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. A cinematic version of the show had a subsequent limited release in the U.S. and Australia. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

On television, Sutton led the critically acclaimed TV Land series Younger. Created by Sex in the City's Darren Star and styled by the iconic Pat Field, the series' seventh and final season premiered in April 2021, making it the longest-running original series in TV Land history.

The two-time Tony-winning actress starred as The Baker's Wife in the Hollywood Bowl's summer 2019 production of Into the Woods. Previously, she appeared in the title role of The New Group's 50th-anniversary revival of Sweet Charity and in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Tony-nominated Broadway revival, Violet. Sutton also appeared on stage as Queenie in New York City Center Encores! Off-Center's production of The Wild Party in July 2015.

Under the direction of Michael Mayer, Sutton starred as Millie Dillmount in the 2002 Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Marquis Theatre. Originating the role, she established herself as one of the greatest talents in the industry and earned her first Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Foster has originated numerous notable roles, including Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek the Musical at the Broadway Theatre, as well as Inga in Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan's parody of the horror film genre, Young Frankenstein, at Foxwoods Theatre.

Sutton's performance as Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone at the Marquis Theatre in 2006 drew Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations. Among her other theater credits are: Les Misérables, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie and Grease. In addition, Foster made her Off-Broadway debut as Prudence in Paul Weitz's comedy Trust, which showed at Second Stage Theatre and starred Zach Braff, Bobby Cannavale and Ari Graynor.

Robert Longbottom is thrilled to be returning to the Hollywood Bowl, where he directed the 2019 production of Into the Woods with a cast that included Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Patina Miller, Gaten Matarazzo, Sierra Boggess and Cheyenne Jackson. The Los Angeles Times awarded this celebrated production a spot on its Best Theater of 2019 list, which included Broadway offerings as well. Broadway World named the show "Best Special Theater Event of the Year."

For the Washington National Opera, Longbottom directed and choreographed a new production of La Fille du Régiment that featured a cameo appearance by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that was included in the Oscar-nominated documentary RBG. He made his Broadway debut as director and choreographer of the original Broadway production of Side Show, which earned four Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

Other Broadway credits include Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, with a new book by the playwright David Henry Hwang. This production earned Longbottom a Tony Award nomination for his choreography, as well as Fred Astaire and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Other Broadway credits include The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bye Bye Birdie and a new production of Dreamgirls that premiered at the Apollo Theatre. That engagement was followed by multiple national and international tours that included Seoul, Johannesburg, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Longbottom conceived, directed and choreographed the original Off-Broadway hit Pageant, which was nominated for four Outer Critics Circle Awards and a Drama Desk Award. His other credits include Disney's On the Record, Carnival for the Kennedy Center, directing and choreographing the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular from 1994 to 1999, Show Boat at Carnegie Hall, South Pacific at the Muny Opera starring Howard Keel, Camelot at the Glimmerglass Festival starring Nathan Gunn, and Into the Woods at Theatre Under The Stars in Houston.

His nonmusical credits include the plays Mister Roberts for the Kennedy Center and Hay Fever for The Old Globe. He is currently developing a new play, with music, about the lives of castrati, written by the Pulitzer Prize/Tony Award-winning playwright Doug Wright, with musical supervision by Anthony Roth Costanzo.

Returning to the Hollywood Bowl after also having served as Musical Director/Conductor of LA Phil productions of Les Misérables (2008), Guys and Dolls (2009), The Producers (2012) and Into the Woods (2019), Kevin Stites recently conducted the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the Ravinia Festival for Yours, Stephen Sondheim, starring Heather Hedley, Alexandra Billings, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Stites also led the Rockford Symphony Orchestra for a John Williams tribute and a classical concert featuring works by Fuchs, Price and Dvořák. He also conducted an all-star Broadway evening with a 400-voice choir and the New York Chamber Orchestra in Carnegie Hall for Manhattan Concert Productions and served six seasons as Music Director for the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. Stites has conducted the LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall with Brian Stokes Mitchell, several symphonic concerts with Kristin Chenoweth (including with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl), and the Boublil and Schönberg concert tribute Do You Hear the People Sing with the Oklahoma City and Hartford symphony orchestras. He was music director/pianist for Deborah Voigt's Voight Lessons and music director of Grey Gardens, with Betty Buckley and Rachel York, at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Additionally, Stites was music director for MCP's concert presentations of Crazy for You and Titanic (at David Geffen Hall) and conducted the mono-opera Falling Man by Kenneth Fuchs at the 9/11 Museum & Memorial. As guest conductor, Stites has led the Grant Park Symphony and Chorus in tribute concerts devoted to Sondheim, Bernstein, Gershwin, Lerner and Loewe, Loesser and Cole Porter.

On Broadway, Stites has been involved with 13 productions, including Titanic, Fiddler on the Roof, A Tale of Two Cities, On the Town, The Threepenny Opera, Oklahoma!, Sunset Boulevard, the revival of Nine starring Antonio Banderas, the 2006 revival of Les Misérables and the revival of On the Twentieth Century starring Kristin Chenoweth.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2023 the venue was named the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year at the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 15 previous times. The Hollywood Bowl was also named Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards, as well as Top Amphitheater at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com