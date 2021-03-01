Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery, and Bradley Whitford to Reunite for New Reading of THREE DAYS OF RAIN

Manhattan Theatre Club will present a new reading of Three Days of Rain, originally produced in MTC's 1997-1998 season, as the next offering in MTC's virtual Curtain Call series.

Streaming on demand from Thursday, March 11 through Sunday, March 21, Three Days of Rain will reunite its incredible original stars - two-time Emmy Award winner Patricia Clarkson ("Six Feet Under," "Sharp Objects"), four-time Emmy Award nominee John Slattery ("Mad Men," Spotlight), and three-time Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford ("The West Wing," Get Out) for a fresh look at Richard Greenberg's sophisticated and romantic Pulitzer-Prize-nominated play, directed by Evan Yionoulis.

Set in New York, Three Days of Rain finds siblings Nan (Clarkson) and Walker (Slattery) reconnecting with their childhood friend Pip (Whitford) when they come home to settle their father's estate. The discovery of a diary brings us back in time to their parents' lives in the 1960s and to the truth of the legacy that connects the generations.

Additionally, The Past Is The Past, the first production in the Curtain Call series, is now streaming through Thursday, March 4 due to popular demand. Written by Drama Desk Award winner Richard Wesley (Black Terror, The Mighty Gents), The Past Is The Past was originally produced in MTC's 1974-1975 season. The reading stars Emmy Award nominee Jovan Adepo ("Watchmen," "When They See Us," Fences) and two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us," Between Riverside and Crazy) and is directed by Oz Scott (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, "Black Lightning," The Cheetah Girls).

Tickets to both readings are free and can be reserved at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/mtc-curtain-call-series.

Celebrating beloved past MTC productions, upcoming readings in the monthly Curtain Call series will include Neat, written and performed by Charlayne Woodard. The Curtain Call series is closed captioned.

While physical stages remain dark across America, Manhattan Theatre Club invites audiences to gather virtually as a community and find connection, inspiration, and entertainment through a series of virtual theatrical experiences from the comfort of their homes. Up-to-date information about all MTC Virtual Stage initiatives can always be found at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/virtual.