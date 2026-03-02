Pat Kiernan and Jamie Stelter to Host New Show MORNING PEOPLE

Emmy-winning anchors Pat Kiernan and Jamie Stelter are set as hosts of “Morning People,” a new daily morning show from Spectrum News NY1. Designed specifically for a digital-first audience, “Morning People” will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, premiering Monday, March 9.

The show will feature compelling conversations in a relaxed environment to help viewers ease into their mornings. On the show, Kiernan and Stelter, along with occasional guests, will discuss the hot topics making news in New York and beyond with their trademark wit and insight that New Yorkers have been waking up to for 15 years.

The program will be available every weekday at 6 a.m. ET on multiple platforms: the NY1 and Spectrum News YouTube channels, as an audio and video podcast on all major platforms, and on television from 6 – 6:15 a.m., to kick off NY1’s long-running morning news program “Mornings on 1,” which is also hosted by the duo, and runs from immediately after "Morning People" until 9 a.m.

“‘Morning People’ is about how we start the day, something I’m familiar with after nearly three decades of hosting the morning news here at NY1,” said Kiernan. “With this new show, Jamie and I will help savvy New Yorkers start their day with a download about people, perspectives, politics, and pop culture – all framed by the morning rituals that drive the city.”

“Pat and I are lucky that many New Yorkers start their days with us delivering the news on ‘Mornings on 1,’” said Stelter. “On ‘Morning People,’ we can go beyond the headlines, and show our audience a new side of ourselves. When the news is good, we celebrate it together, and when it is bad, we help make sense of it.”

“New Yorkers are eclectic,” said Alison Hellman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Spectrum News. “From our bagels to our subway routes, we each have our own way of doing things. Now, all New Yorkers can connect with Pat and Jamie whether they’re listening on their commute, streaming on their phones, or watching TV. By prioritizing digital platforms like YouTube, a new generation will discover what makes them such an irresistible team.”

Kiernan and Stelter have been co-hosts of “Mornings on 1” since 2017. Stelter joined NY1 as a traffic anchor in 2010, while Kiernan became the network’s morning anchor in 1997, making him the longest-serving local morning anchor on New Yorkers’ TVs today.



