Party Claw Productions Will Present Live-Streamed Performances Of Crystal Skillman's OPEN In October

Performances will be live-streamed on Friday, October 2 at 8pm EST, Saturday, October 3 at 8pm EST, and Sunday, October 4 at 2pm EST.

Party Claw Productions (Laura Kay and Ashley Kristeen Vega, co-Founders), in association with Mesquite Media (Stephanie Salazar-Amaro) will present the Live-Stream Premiere of Crystal Skillman's OPEN. Under the direction of NTI Alum Sophie Sam, this one-woman magic show without magic stars NYC Actress Ashley Kristeen Vega (Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre's LITTLE WOMEN, Psychasthenia).

OPEN is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. A woman called the Magician presents a myriad of tricks for our entertainment, yet her performance seems to be attempting the impossible-to save the life of her partner, Jenny. But is our faith in her illusions enough to rewrite the past? The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and, as impossible as it may seem, this Magician's act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate.

OPEN, which premiered in 2019 at the Tank in NYC, is as timely as ever. Director Sophie Sam states: "It's also impossible to talk about this show without looking at the global pandemic. In my view, it has given us one of the most valuable gifts of all - time. Time and space to consider our lives, and our relationships. To look at what was working for us, and what wasn't. This show is about the same thing. We move forward so quickly that we seldom stop to really consider our journey. There's magic in stopping and looking around."

For tickets, visit www.partyclawproductions.com.

