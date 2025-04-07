Parthenia Viol Consort to Present Les Amours De Mai At Church Of Saint Luke In The Fields

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present Les Amours des Mai, Love Songs in the Age of Ronsard, a concert on Sunday, April 27 at 5:00 PM at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields.

This Spring concert features French Renaissance songs and dances marked by grace, balance and a wonderful sense of lightness, especially the song settings of poetry of Pierre de Ronsard by such composers as Claude le Jeune, Guillaume Costeley, Claude Goudimel, Eustache du Caurroy and others.

Parthenia, performing on a consort of viols in the style of those used in the 16th century, will be joined by soprano Sherezade Panthaki, Renaissance lutenist Christopher Morrongiello and Caroline Nicholas, treble viol.

Sherezade Panthaki enjoys ongoing international collaborations with early music and oratorio performers, including the New York Philharmonic, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Bach Collegium Japan, Wiener Akademie (Austria), NDR Hannover Radiophilharmonie (Germany), the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Early Music Festival, and the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra (Canada).

Dr. Christopher Morrongiello has published articles and reviews in academic journals, and has taught, lectured, and performed at many international music festivals, such as the Utrecht Early Music Festival, Amherst Early Music Festival, Boston Early Music Festival, Madison Early Music Festival, and Lute Society of America Summer Seminars.

Caroline Nicholas has worked with the English Concert, Trinity Baroque Orchestra, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Ars Lyrica Houston, Juilliard Baroque, Harmonia Stellarum, Philharmonia Baroque, Pacific MusicWorks, Kammerorchester Basel, New World Symphony, and Sinfonieorchester Liechtenstein., among others

Parthenia is a consort of viols dedicated to both early and contemporary music. Parthenia has performed in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. The consort is represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.